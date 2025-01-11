By Martin Davis

The Spotsylvania County School Board will hold its first meeting of 2025 tonight. The main order of business will be electing a new chair and vice chair, as well as making Board Committee assignments. The meeting will also feature three informational items, public comments, five consent agenda items, and one action item.

Election of the Chair/Board Appointments

Both the chair and the vice chair will be selected by a vote of Board members. The new Board chair will then make committee assignments. There are 15 committees:

Commonwealth Governor’s School Governing Board

Local Finance Board

Fleet Maintenance

Board Disciplinary Review Committee

Career and Technical Advisory Committee

Gifted Education Advisory Committee

Parent Resource Cntr School Health Advisory Board

Special Education Advisory Committee

Calendar Committee

Construction & Maintenance Change Order Committee

Finance and Audit Committee

Head Start Policy Council

[Division] Safety Committee

Spotsylvania Education Foundation

Virginia School Boards Association Delegate Assembly (VSBA)

Recognitions

Recognition: January Superintendent's Art Award

Recognition: Student Leaders in Action

Recognition: Lion's Club for Sight and Hearing Screenings of Students

Recognition: Fall Region and State Athletic Awards

Informational Items

Consent Agenda

Superintendent’s Report

The 2024 School Climate Survey Report is listed as a presentation point.

Action Items

