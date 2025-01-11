MEETING PREVIEW: Spotsylvania County School Board - January 13, 2025
By Martin Davis
EDITOR-IN-CHIEF
The Spotsylvania County School Board will hold its first meeting of 2025 tonight. The main order of business will be electing a new chair and vice chair, as well as making Board Committee assignments. The meeting will also feature three informational items, public comments, five consent agenda items, and one action item.
Election of the Chair/Board Appointments
Both the chair and the vice chair will be selected by a vote of Board members. The new Board chair will then make committee assignments. There are 15 committees:
Commonwealth Governor’s School Governing Board
Local Finance Board
Fleet Maintenance
Board Disciplinary Review Committee
Career and Technical Advisory Committee
Gifted Education Advisory Committee
Parent Resource Cntr School Health Advisory Board
Special Education Advisory Committee
Calendar Committee
Construction & Maintenance Change Order Committee
Finance and Audit Committee
Head Start Policy Council
[Division] Safety Committee
Spotsylvania Education Foundation
Virginia School Boards Association Delegate Assembly (VSBA)
Recognitions
Recognition: January Superintendent's Art Award
Recognition: Student Leaders in Action
Recognition: Lion's Club for Sight and Hearing Screenings of Students
Recognition: Fall Region and State Athletic Awards
Informational Items
Head Start Items — Report, November 2024 Credit Card purchases, Non-Federal share (in-kind) monthly report, Year-to-Date Budget report
Discipline Report — Discipline Data for 8/9/2024 - 11/30/2024
Vacancy Report
Consent Agenda
Approval of Minutes — May 13, 2024; May 20, 2024; June 3, 2024; June 10, 2024; June 13, 2024; June 24, 2024; July 8, 2024; July 18, 2024; July 29, 2024; August 5, 2024
Approval of 4.0 New FTE Teacher Positions for ESOL and Title I
Renewal of Third Party Medicaid Billing and Documentation Services
Approval of School Board Wage Adjustment
Superintendent’s Report
The 2024 School Climate Survey Report is listed as a presentation point.
Action Items
Approval of Revisions to School Board Regulation BBC-R (Code of Ethics)
Paragraph 2
Paragraph 3
Paragraphs 4 and beyond
