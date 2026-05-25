By Martin Davis

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

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Approval of the Minutes of the May 12, 2026 Board of Supervisors Meeting (Document)

Approval of Contract to 3R-Contracting, LLC dba 3RC Services for the Judicial Center Holding Cells Project (Document)

Approval of Contract to Brown, Edwards and Company, LLP for Financial Audit Services

Approval of the Deed of Lease Agreement with Virginia Department of Health at Lee One Building

Approval of Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with Rappahannock Juvenile Detention Center (RJDC) for Court-Ordered Services for Juveniles

Approval of Purchase Order to Atlantic Emergency Solutions, Inc. for three (3) 2030 Pierce Pumpers

Approval of Railroad Crossing Elimination Program (RCE) Grant Application for Federal FY25-26

Authorization for the County Board of Supervisors Chairman to Sign a Letter to the Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB) Providing Input on Transportation Priorities (Document)