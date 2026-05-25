MEETING PREVIEW: Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors
The Board meets this evening beginning at 5 p.m.
By Martin Davis
EDITOR-IN-CHIEF
Email Martin
Consent Agenda
Approval of the Minutes of the May 12, 2026 Board of Supervisors Meeting (Document)
Approval of Contract to 3R-Contracting, LLC dba 3RC Services for the Judicial Center Holding Cells Project (Document)
Approval of Contract to Brown, Edwards and Company, LLP for Financial Audit Services
Approval of the Deed of Lease Agreement with Virginia Department of Health at Lee One Building
Approval of Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with Rappahannock Juvenile Detention Center (RJDC) for Court-Ordered Services for Juveniles
Approval of Purchase Order to Atlantic Emergency Solutions, Inc. for three (3) 2030 Pierce Pumpers
Approval of Railroad Crossing Elimination Program (RCE) Grant Application for Federal FY25-26
Authorization for the County Board of Supervisors Chairman to Sign a Letter to the Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB) Providing Input on Transportation Priorities (Document)
FY 2026 Schools Adjust Categorical Funding
VDOT Report
No document previews available.
Public Hearing
Public Hearing to Consider Increase in Transient Occupancy Tax Rate from 9% to 11%
Public Hearing to Consider Adopting Amendment to County Code Section 7-89 to Establish New Location of Voter Satellite Office and Remove Former Locations No Longer in Use
Bond Referendum Update
Local Obituaries
To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.