By Martin Davis

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Email Martin

The Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors has a full plate Tuesday night. In addition to as many as 18 consent agenda items, the Board will have public hearings on data centers and a new housing development, and a report by Dominion Energy.

Public Hearings

Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors, Ordinance No. 23-192 (Overview, Draft Ordinance)

Patriot Crossing (RSSJ Associates & Patriot Crossing LLC (Overview, Presentation)

Public Hearing to Consider Amendments and Additions to County Code Chapter 12, Motor Vehicles and Traffic, Section 12-123, Penalty for Violations of Article (Overview, Ordinance)

Public Hearing Regarding the Condemnation of a Portion of the Parcel Identified as Tax Map No. 35-A-151 for the Construction of a 24” Waterline along Leavells Road (Overview,

Presentations

Dominion Energy Presentation — Regarding Data Center Questions

VOTE ONLY SUP22-0001: U-Haul (Amerco Real Estate Company / Sign Enterprise Inc.) (Lee Hill Voting District) (Overview)

FY 2027 Budget Work Session — Decision on Advertised Tax Rates (Overview)

