MEETING PREVIEW: Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors Meeting
The Board's reorganization meeting begins at 5:00 in the Board Room at 9104 Courthouse Road.
The Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors will hold its reorganization meeting on Tuesday, January 13. In addition to electing the new Board chair and vice chair, the Board will vote on 40 Consent Agenda items, most of which are appointments to various committees; and two public hearings, to include a discussion of the data center ordinance.
Reorganization
Organization of Board & 2026 Board Meeting Dates (Document)
Adoption of Board of Supervisors’ Bylaws, Code of Ethics, and
Remote Attendance Policy (Document)
2026 Board Chair and Board Appointments (Documents)
Consent Agenda
Approval of the Minutes of the December 9, 2025 Board of Supervisors Meeting (Document)
Acceptance, Budget Adjustment, Appropriation, and Designation of Authorized Organizational Representatives for the Department of Criminal Justice Services’ Calendar Year 2026 – 2027 Virginia Services, Training, Officers, Prosecution Grant Award for a Domestic Violence Detective
Acceptance, Budget Adjustment, Appropriation, and Designation of Authorized Organizational Representatives for the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality’s Water Quality Improvement Fund Grant Award for the FMC to Massaponax Conveyance Project
Approval of Contract to Harnden Group, LLC for Livingston Landfill Gas Collection and Control System Expansion, Phase I (Document)
Approval of Contract to Industrial Turnaround Corporation for Fall Protection Assessment and Equipment (Document)
Approval of Modification to Contract 24-16-KB-01 to Wetland Studies and Solutions, Inc. (Document)
Authorization to Advertise a Public Hearing Regarding the Condemnation of a Portion of the Parcel Identified as Tax Map No. 50-A-1 (Document)
Authorization to Advertise Public Hearing to Consider Amending County Code Section 7-89 to Remove Location of Voter Satellite Office
Authorize the County Administrator to Execute the Revised Administration Agreement with VDOT for Smart22 – Tidewater Trail (Route 2) Widening from the City Line to Shannon Airport (UPC 119110) (Document)
Authorize the County Administrator to Execute the Administration Agreement with VDOT for the Smart24 – US 2/17 Benchmark Intersection Improvements (UPC 123886) (Document)
Budget Adjustment and Appropriation for Additional DSS State Drive to Thrive Funds
Funding Request for Ten Firefighter Positions for FY 2026 Quarter Year Staffing for Station 12
Resolution Affirming the County’s Commitment to Fund the Locality’s Share of Projects Under Agreement with the Virginia Department of Transportation and Provide Signature Authority
Reappointment of Lori Hayes as Primary Member to Potomac and Rappahannock
Transportation Commission (PRTC)
Appointment of Allen LeBoeuf to the Broadband, Telecommunication, and Cable Commission (Berkeley District)
Appointment of Bryan Moody to the Economic Development Authority (Berkeley District)
Appointment of Krystal Goosman to the Historic Preservation Commission (Berkeley District)
Appointment of Terri Duenas to the Matta River CDA (Berkeley District)
Appointment of William Michael Wood to the Minority Affairs Committee (Berkeley District)
Appointment of William Michael Wood to the Planning Commission (Berkeley District)
Appointment of Dustin Lewis to the Transportation Committee (Berkeley District)
Reappointment of Dante Braden to the Parks and Recreations Commission (Berkeley District)
Reappointment of Doug Boggs to the Lake Anna Advisory Committee (Berkeley District)
Recommendation for Reappointment of Aref Etemadi to the Board of Building Code Appeals (Lee Hill District)
Reappointment of Aref Etemadi to the Parks and Recreation (Lee Hill District)
Reappointment of Cheryl Gates to the Transportation Committee (Lee Hill District)
Reappointment of Linda Knecht to the Matta River CDA (Lee Hill District)
Reappointment of Jason Latella to the Historic Preservation Commission (Lee Hill District)
Reappointment of Wendy Latella to the Broadband, Telecommunication, and Cable Commission (Lee Hill District)
Reappointment of Scott Phelps to the Planning Commission (Lee Hill District)
Appointment of Wilhelmina Sumpter to the Social Services Advisory Board (Battlefield District)
Reappointment of Arthur Snyder to the Broadband, Telecommunication, and Cable Commission (Battlefield District)
Reappointment of Stephanie Doub to the Historic Preservation Commission (Battlefield District)
Reappointment of Eric Martin to the Matta River CDA (Battlefield District)
Reappointment of Shellie Bowman to the Minority Affairs Committee (Battlefield District)
Reappointment of Jeremy T. Bullock to the Parks and Recreation Commission (Battlefield District)
Reappointment of Travis Bullock to the Planning Commission (Battlefield District)
Reappointment of Robert Fogg to the Transportation Committee (Battlefield District)
Appointment of Justin Bernier to the Economic Development Authority (Chancellor District)
Appointment of Brent Hunsinger to the FAMPO Bicycle Pedestrian Advisory Committee as the Spotsylvania Citizen Representative (At- Large Member)
Public Hearings
Public Hearing for Acquisition by Condemnation in Variable Permanent Utility Easement for 76-A-58B as Part of the Mallard Road Force Main Project (Berkeley District) (Document)
Presentation of the FY 2025 Audited Spotsylvania County Annual
Comprehensive Financial Report (ACFR) (Document)
Data Center Zoning Ordinance Discussion
Recognitions, Instructional Highlights, Awards
School Spotlight: Harrison Road Elementary School 5th Grade Husky Leaders (Turner)
School Spotlight: Courtland High School Renaissance Program (Hicks)
Recognition: January Superintendent’s Art Award (Lewis)
Recognition: Reading Revolution (Lewis/Shaw)
Recognition: Student Leaders in Action (R. Daniels)
Recognition: Fall Region and State Athletic Awards (Guempel)
Consent Agenda
Approval of Minutes from November 17, 2025 Work Session (Document)
Approval of Donations (Document)
Approval of FY 2026 Budget Amendment #10 - Categorical Transfer (Document)
Approval of Change Orders #25-32 for the Spotsylvania Middle School Renovation Project
Approval of the Replacement of the Cooling Towers at Lee Hill Elementary School (Document)
Approval of Battlefield Elementary School HVAC Replacement (Document)
Approval of Massaponax High School Main Mechanical Room Upgrades (Document)
Action Items
First Reading Approval of Revisions to School Board Policy BHB School Board Member Professional Learning Opportunities (Document 1, Document 2)
Approval of Other Work Activities of Superintendent
