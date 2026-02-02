Meeting Preview: Spotsylvania County School Board
The Board will hold a public hearing to discuss the proposed 2027 budget.
By Martin Davis
EDITOR-IN-CHIEF
The Spotsylvania County School Board will hold a public hearing on the proposed FY 2027 budget.
Public Hearing
Public Hearing on the FY 2027 Budget
Special Report
Cropper Demographics Report
Budget Discussion
Budget Investment Q&A
Decision Matrix
Next Step and Budget Timeline
Consent Agenda
Approval of Multi-year School Support Plan
Approve use of Cooperative Contract with Brightview Landscape Services, Inc. for as-needed Snow Removal (Smith) Services
