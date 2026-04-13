MEETING PREVIEW: Spotsylvania County School Board
A look at Monday night's school board meeting.
By Martin Davis
EDITOR-IN-CHIEF
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The Spotsylvania School Board will hold a regular meeting on Monday evening beginning at 5:30 in the School Board meeting room.
Special Presentations
Academy for Technology and Innovation — Dr. Rebecca Towery, Executive Director of the Academy of Technology and Innovation at the University of Mary Washington (ATI-UMW) will be providing an overview of the opportunities for high school students at the regional high school program and an update on school division partnership opportunities.
Kalahari Regional Project SEARCH Partnership — Tonight we are pleased to have Jennifer Todd McDonough, Director of Training at VCU-Rehabilitation Research & Training Center, to highlight information about Project SEARCH, a nine-month school-to-work program for young people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. This program identifies new pathways for young adults with disabilities.
Consent Agenda
Approval of Donations (Document)
Approval of FY 2026 Budget Amendment #13 - Categorical Transfer
Approval of the Deed of Easement and Temporary Construction Easement Agreement for the Construction of the Connecting Walkway for Public Access in Front of Chancellor High School
Approval of Head Start Grant Continuation Grant
Approval of Summer Computer Replacements
Information Items
Discipline Report for February (Document)
Vacancy Report
Action Items
Approval of the 2026-2027 Special Education Local Plan Application
Approval of the Local Plan for Career and Technical Education
Approval of Resolution Recognizing April as the Month of the Military Family
Curriculum Adoption and Purchases
Approval of 2027-2028 Instructional Calendar
VSBA Workforce Development Month
First Reading Approval of the FY 2026 Cyclical Review
Local Obituaries
To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.