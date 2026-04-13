By Martin Davis

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

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The Spotsylvania School Board will hold a regular meeting on Monday evening beginning at 5:30 in the School Board meeting room.

Special Presentations

Academy for Technology and Innovation — Dr. Rebecca Towery, Executive Director of the Academy of Technology and Innovation at the University of Mary Washington (ATI-UMW) will be providing an overview of the opportunities for high school students at the regional high school program and an update on school division partnership opportunities.

Kalahari Regional Project SEARCH Partnership — Tonight we are pleased to have Jennifer Todd McDonough, Director of Training at VCU-Rehabilitation Research & Training Center, to highlight information about Project SEARCH, a nine-month school-to-work program for young people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. This program identifies new pathways for young adults with disabilities.

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Consent Agenda

Approval of Minutes (3/9/26, 3/23/26, and 3/24/26)

Approval of Donations (Document)

Approval of FY 2026 Budget Amendment #13 - Categorical Transfer

Approval of the Deed of Easement and Temporary Construction Easement Agreement for the Construction of the Connecting Walkway for Public Access in Front of Chancellor High School

Approval of Head Start Grant Continuation Grant

Approval of Summer Computer Replacements

Information Items

Discipline Report for February (Document)

Vacancy Report

Action Items

Approval of the 2026-2027 Special Education Local Plan Application

Approval of the Local Plan for Career and Technical Education

Approval of Resolution Recognizing April as the Month of the Military Family

Curriculum Adoption and Purchases

Approval of 2027-2028 Instructional Calendar

VSBA Workforce Development Month

First Reading Approval of the FY 2026 Cyclical Review

Local Obituaries

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