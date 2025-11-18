MEETING PREVIEW: Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors
By Martin Davis
EDITOR-IN-CHIEF
Email Martin
This evening the Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors will hold a regular meeting to discuss 19 Consent Agenda items, four presentations, and four public hearings. Of note will be the Cosner East, Main Street development project; and a discussion surrounding real estate exemption for the elderly and disabled. The discuss will cover increasing the eligibility thresholds and maximum exemption amount effective January 1, 2026.
Awards
Consent Agenda
Acceptance, Budget Adjustment, Appropriation, and Designation of Authorized Organizational Representatives for the Department of Conservation and Recreation’s Calendar Year 2025 Community Flood Preparedness Grant Award
Agreement with the Rappahannock Area Agency on Aging for Lee Hill Community Center
Appointment of Supervisor Drew Mullins to the Fort Anderson-Pinn Hill Executive Steering Committee as a Board Representative
Approval of Contract Modification to Adams-Robinson Enterprises, Inc. for the Massaponax WWTP Level 1 Reuse Treatment Construction
Approval of Contract to Timmons Group, Inc. for the Community Development Permitting Software Modernization
Approval of Contract to Univar Solutions USA LLC for Wastewater Treatment Chemicals for the Massaponax WWTP
Approval of Fire, Rescue, Emergency Management (FREM) Vehicle Project Budget Adjustment
Approval of Memorandum of Understanding to Transfer Ownership of a 2003 Pierce Tower Ladder Between the City of Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania County Fire, Rescue, Emergency Management (FREM)
Approval of Modification #1 for Renewal to Ferrellgas. L.P. for Propane Gas
Approval of Purchase Order to Mid-Atlantic Communications Inc. for Upfitting of Sheriff PPV Vehicles
Approval of Purchase Order to Polydyne, Inc. for Sole Source Polymers for the Massaponax and FMC WWTP
Approval of Purchase Order to Sheehy Ford for Ten (10) Ford PPV’s for Sheriff’s Department
Approval of Resolution Initiating Zoning Code Amendments Related to Data Center Development and Authorizing Public Hearings
Approval of Task Order 7 Amendment 5 to Rummel, Klepper & Kahl LLP (RK&K) for the Pump Stations 23 & 24 Replacement Project
Resolution to Authorize the County Administrator to Execute the Final Administration Agreement with VDOT for Asphalt Resurfacing on Spotsylvania Parkway (Rte. 628) and Hospital Boulevard (Rte. 2214) (UPC 114897)
Authorization for the County Administrator to Execute the Administration Agreement with VDOT for the Rural Rustic – Shirley Road (UPC 124881)
Budget Adjustment to Return $159,020 in Funding to the Capital Projects Fund Balance
Reappointment of Ed Petrovitch to the Rappahannock Regional Jail Authority as the Spotsylvania County Representative
Presentations
Bay Consortium Workforce Development Board (BCWDB) Discussion
Tri- County/City Soil Water Conservation District - FY25 Annual Report
Public Hearings
Cosner East, Main Street Development (Lee Hill & Berkeley Districts)
Public Hearing to Consider the Lease Agreement between Cellco Partnership d/b/a Verizon Wireless and Spotsylvania County
Public Hearing to Consider the Lease Agreement Between Telemedia Broadcasting Inc and Spotsylvania County
Public Hearing to Consider Amending the Real Estate Taxes, Exemption for Elderly and Disabled Persons
