MEETING PREVIEW: Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors
This meeting features a public hearing on building a new church in the Chancellor District.
By Martin Davis
EDITOR-IN-CHIEF
Email Martin
The Board will hold a regular business meeting beginning at 5 p.m. in the Board meeting room.
Possible Agenda Addition
Approval of Proclamation Designating April as Month of the Military Child in Spotsylvania County
Consent Agenda
Approval of the Minutes of the March 24, 2026 Board of Supervisors Meeting (Document)
Approval of Commendation Recognizing N. David Cooper’s Service to Spotsylvania County
Approval of Contract to Carlson Bros., Inc. for the Construction of Fire Station 12 (Document)
Approval of Budget Adjustment and Appropriation for the Acceptance of the FY 2026 Virginia State Police Help Eliminate Auto Theft Grant Award for the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office
Approval of Budget Adjustment and Appropriation for the Acceptance of the FY 2026 Virginia State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Sub-Award for the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office
Approval of Budget Adjustment and Appropriation for Additional State Funding for the Department of Social Services Virginia Initiative for Education and Work Program
Approval of Purchase Order to SHI International Corporation for Three (3) Year Microsoft EA Renewal
Approval of Purchase Order to International Armored Group US, Inc. for one (1) 2026 Sentinel ARV Armored Vehicle (Document)
Approval of Purchase Orders to Miracle Recreation Equipment Co. for Playground Equipment for Cosner, Harrison Rd. and Hunting Run Parks
Approval of Resolution Authorizing Guardian Medical Services, Inc to Operate Ambulance Services within Spotsylvania County
Authorization to Advertise a Public Hearing Regarding the Condemnation of a Portion of the Parcel Identified as Tax Map No. 35D-1-61
Authorization to Advertise a Public Hearing Regarding the Condemnation of a Portion of the Parcel Identified as Tax Map No. 35-A-61A
Authorization to Advertise a Public Hearing Regarding the Condemnation of a Portion of the Parcel Identified as Tax Map No. 37-A-41
Authorization to Advertise a Public Hearing Regarding the Condemnation of a Portion of the Parcel Identified as Tax Map No. 37-A-41C
Authorization to Advertise a Public Hearing Regarding the Condemnation of a Portion of the Parcel Identified as Tax Map No. 36-A-51F
Resolution to Approve the County’s Participation in the Proposed Settlement of Opioid-Related Claims Against Six Regional Distributors/Dispenser Defendants, and Directing the County Attorney to Execute the Documents Necessary to Effectuate the County’s Participation in the Settlements
Public Hearings
Fawn Lake Church (Fawn Lake Church) (Staff Presentation)
Public Hearing Regarding the Condemnation of a Portion of the Parcels Identified as Tax Map Nos. 49-A-86, 49-A-92, and 49-A-93
Public Hearing Regarding the Condemnation of a Portion of the Parcels Identified as Tax Map Nos. 49-11-2 and 49-11-3
Presentation
Germanna Community College — Introduction of New President, Dr. Tashika Griffith
Local Obituaries
To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.