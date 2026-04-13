By Martin Davis

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Email Martin

The Board will hold a regular business meeting beginning at 5 p.m. in the Board meeting room.

Approval of Proclamation Designating April as Month of the Military Child in Spotsylvania County

Share

Approval of the Minutes of the March 24, 2026 Board of Supervisors Meeting (Document)

Approval of Commendation Recognizing N. David Cooper’s Service to Spotsylvania County

Approval of Contract to Carlson Bros., Inc. for the Construction of Fire Station 12 (Document)

Approval of Budget Adjustment and Appropriation for the Acceptance of the FY 2026 Virginia State Police Help Eliminate Auto Theft Grant Award for the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office

Approval of Budget Adjustment and Appropriation for the Acceptance of the FY 2026 Virginia State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Sub-Award for the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office

Approval of Budget Adjustment and Appropriation for Additional State Funding for the Department of Social Services Virginia Initiative for Education and Work Program

Approval of Purchase Order to SHI International Corporation for Three (3) Year Microsoft EA Renewal

Approval of Purchase Order to International Armored Group US, Inc. for one (1) 2026 Sentinel ARV Armored Vehicle (Document)

Approval of Purchase Orders to Miracle Recreation Equipment Co. for Playground Equipment for Cosner, Harrison Rd. and Hunting Run Parks

Approval of Resolution Authorizing Guardian Medical Services, Inc to Operate Ambulance Services within Spotsylvania County

Authorization to Advertise a Public Hearing Regarding the Condemnation of a Portion of the Parcel Identified as Tax Map No. 35D-1-61

Authorization to Advertise a Public Hearing Regarding the Condemnation of a Portion of the Parcel Identified as Tax Map No. 35-A-61A

Authorization to Advertise a Public Hearing Regarding the Condemnation of a Portion of the Parcel Identified as Tax Map No. 37-A-41

Authorization to Advertise a Public Hearing Regarding the Condemnation of a Portion of the Parcel Identified as Tax Map No. 37-A-41C

Authorization to Advertise a Public Hearing Regarding the Condemnation of a Portion of the Parcel Identified as Tax Map No. 36-A-51F