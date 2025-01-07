Meeting Preview - Stafford Board of Supervisors
An overview of items on the agenda for the Board's first meeting of 2025.
By Martin Davis
EDITOR-IN-CHIEF
The Stafford Board of Supervisors will hold its organizational meeting on Tuesday, January 7, 2025. The meeting includes the election of the new chair and vice-chair, approval of the Board’s meeting calendar, appointments to boards and commissions, and approval of 20 consent agenda items.
Also on the agenda are the names of three individuals competing to replace Mary Becelia on the Central Rappahannock Regional Library Board of Trustees.
The meeting begins at 5:00 PM in the Board Room. The Advance will send an update if the meeting is canceled due to weather.
The meeting can also be watched online.
Election of Chair and Vice Chair
Additions, Deletions and Approval or Regular Agenda
Add-on to Board appointments; County administration; make appointments to Boards, Authorities, Committees, and Commissions (BACC).
Approval of 2025 Board Meeting Calendar
Make Appointments to BACC
BACC Applicants to CRRL Library Board
Appointments for Board of Supervisor Seats on Regional BACCs
Consent Agenda
County administration; approve November 12, 2024 joint Board of Supervisors and Economic Development Authority work session minutes
Approve Board of Supervisors’ meeting minutes from December 17, 2024
County administration; adoption of the Board's 2025 code of performance
Community engagement; proclamation declaring January as modern day slavery and human trafficking prevention and awareness month proposed proclamation p25-01
County administration; re-appointment to ADA grievance committee
County administration; re-appointment to advisory board for law enforcement towing
County administration; re-appointment to advisory board for private trespass
County administration; re-appointment to architectural review board
County administration; re-appointment to board of building code appeals
County administration; recommend re-appointment to board of zoning appeals proposed resolution r25-03
County administration; re-appointment to community policy and management team
County administration; re-appointment to diversity advisory coalition
County administration; re-appointment to FAMPO/bike and pedestrian advisory committee
County administration; appointment of staff to hidden lake service district advisory board
County administration; re-appointment to lake arrowhead service district advisory board
County administration; re-appointment to Rappahannock Area Community Services Board
County administration; re-appointment and appointment of staff to Rappahannock Juvenile Detention Center board
County administration; re-appointment of members and appointment of staff to telecommunications commission
County administration; appointment of county administrator to Rappahannock Community Criminal Justice board, Rappahannock Regional Jail Authority board, and Rappahannock Regional Solid Waste Management board
