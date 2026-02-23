MEETING PREVIEW: Stafford Board of Supervisors
Stafford will hold a work session for the budget Tuesday evening in the Board meeting chambers.
By Martin Davis
EDITOR-IN-CHIEF
Email Martin
Work Session Items
Treasurer, Mike Sienkowski (Presentation)
Commonwealth Attorney, Eric Olsen (Presentation)
Sheriff, Dave Decatur
Commissioner of the Revenue, Scott Mayausky
Transportation Biannual Update (Presentation)
General Fund Review
