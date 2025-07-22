By Martin Davis

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Email Martin

Overview

The Planning Commission has one public hearing scheduled. It will consider a proposal to amend the proffers on the Potomac Church Tech Center. Two other public hearings on the schedule have been moved to the August 27 meeting.

There is also one unfinished matter, which involves a review of data center regulations.

Two New Business agenda items include an extension on the zoning classification for the Potomac Church Tech Center, and extensions for multiple zoning classifications including Enon Road Tech Park and a freestanding ER and Imaging center, among others.

The director will report on projects in the pipeline.

Finally, there are five new TRC (technical review committee) submissions.

Public Hearing

Consider a proposal to amend proffered conditions on Tax Map Parcel 39-71A — Potomac Church Tech Center proffer. Staff Report Redline Proffers



Unfinished Business

Request the Planning Commission review data center regulations and provide recommendations and proposed zoning ordinance and/or comprehensive plan changes, as necessary, to the Board. Planning Comprehensive Plan Amendments, redlined version



New Business

Consider a request to grant a time limit extension for action for a project known as RC24155845; Zoning reclassification- Potomac Church Tech Center

Consider a request to grant time limit extensions for action on multiple zoning reclassification and conditional use permit applications, pursuant to Stafford County Code Sec. 28-162, “Review and Requirements,” and Sec. 28-185, “Conditional Use Permits,” for Enon Road Tech Park, Checkers Warrenton Road, Silverbrook Kennels, and Stafford Freestanding ER and Imaging Center.

Planning Director’s Report

New TRC Submissions

Stafford Regional Airport Hangars (Document)

Stafford County Fire and Rescue Station No. 8 (Document)

Stafford County School, Drew Middle School (Document)

Merit School Entrance Modification (Document)

Centrepoint Water Boosting Pump Station (Document)

