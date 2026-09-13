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Michael Brian O’Keefe's avatar
Michael Brian O’Keefe
5h

I truly enjoyed your essay. You have an interesting and effective writing style.

I admire that you and your family are living your best lives despite trying times. I’ve been to most of the places you wrote about and I know the irresistible lure of those places, but I also know you had high temps, wildfires and wildfire smoke, and the random craziness that is always a risk while traveling these days to contend with as you let your daughter live out her dream summer trip.

It was a great read and a reassuring one too. Thank you.

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