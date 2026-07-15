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william f neely's avatar
william f neely
5h

As a retired Virginia prosecutor for over 30 years I worked with Mike when he has an ass't county attorney in Spotsy. His opinion piece is spot on in terms of law enforcement law. & procedure. It is obvious from documented news accounts that poorly trained ICE officers have in violation of the 4th Amendment illegally stopped motor vehicles on at least 3 occasions in the past year and then shot & killed the drivers in MN, TX and now ME - always claiming against eyewitnesses & video accounts that the victim's had aimed their vehicles against an ICE officer. Then on each occasion DHS refuses to cooperate with state & local police investigations & covers up ICE's unlawful & deadly acts. If ICE's vehicle stop tactics are as lawful as claimed, then why refuse to cooperate in such homicide investigations? And if ICE is really targeting criminal aliens, then why were the 3 victims in the above incidents a US citizen and mother & 2 admitted non-targets of ICE - none with any criminal past?

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Dave's avatar
Dave
5h

Thank you Mike for sharing this story.

I hope that we can all agree that we want our law enforcement personnel to use only necessary force.

Beating a person held down by multiple people is a tactic that should be unacceptable to all of us.

It is still unclear to me why we are so focused on removing immigrants.

An AI generated search of benefits provided by immigrants indicates that immigrants are helpful to the US (regardless of document status).

“Immigration acts as a net positive for U.S. public finance, generating billions more in tax revenues than immigrants consume in government benefits. According to comprehensive, updated modeling from the Cato Institute, immigrants generated $14.5 trillion in cumulative fiscal savings for federal, state, and local governments over a 30-year period. Without these continuous tax contributions, the U.S. national debt would have skyrocketed to an estimated 205% of GDP.”-

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