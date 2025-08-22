By Martin Davis

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Email Martin

In a surprise announcement posted to Facebook on Thursday, current Aquia Supervisor Monica Gary announced that she would not be seeking re-election.

It marks the second time that Gary has withdrawn from the race. On December 31, 2024, Gary announced that “this will be my fourth and final year serving on the Stafford County Board of Supervisors.”

She said that her “family needs me to be more present, and I need to give them my full attention.” She also wrote: “This is also a time for me to deepen my relationship with the Lord and prepare for whatever comes next.”

In February, however, Gary decided to re-engage in the race.

In her announcement on Thursday to officially exit the race, Gary celebrated her past work on the Board, before pivoting to announce her dropping out of the race.

“Our democracy is being threatened,” she said. “And I’m not about to watch Stafford County become victim to bad policy from people like the Republican candidate who wants to take away education and health care from children.”

She continued: “I cherish this community and I would love to serve four more years as your supervisor, but I would love nothing more than to see our progress continue. We are not going back. That’s why I’m withdrawing from this race and throwing my full support behind Maya Guy for Aquia District supervisor, as well as the full Democratic ticket in Virginia.”

Next Moves?

Gary’s announcement ended with her saying she would “continue in the fight” to address problems in “Stafford and throughout the region.”

Reached by text message on Friday, the Advance asked Gary if she planned to seek office again. She responded: “Yes, I love what I get to do and plan to continue.”

Asked if she’s eyeing a particular office, she said: “I’ve always had the intention to run for the 27th [State Senate seat] again. I need to make sure that whatever I do is part of a larger strategy with what’s at stake.”

Responses to the Announcement

Gary’s announcement was greeted with joy by the Stafford Democratic Committee. Reached by phone of Friday, SDC Chair Howard Rudat told the Advance that “The SDC was pleased to hear Supervisor Gary’s announcement. We now can focus on the race at hand.”

The Advance reached out to the Chair of the Stafford County Republican Committee, Steve Schwartz, to seek a comment on Gary’s withdrawal. He responded via text message that her withdrawal “shows that Monica Gary has never been an independent and that Mia [sic] Guy equals Monica Gary and Democrats know they’re in trouble, not just in Aquia but throughout Stafford.”

He went on to say that citizens in Stafford are “tired of the property tax oppression,” and lamented that “Stafford still lacks a city center like venue,” forcing Stafford citizens to travel to Fredericksburg and Woodbridge.

Paragraphs 3 and 4

Rest of text

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”