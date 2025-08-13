By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

Members of the King George County Planning Commission on Tuesday recommended strongly that Caledon Solar, LLC take into account concerns raised by the community during public hearings for the last solar farm proposal to come before the county.

“I would take a look at a lot of the issues and concerns brought up with the previous solar project,” said James Monroe district representative Roger Kniceley. “We had them add quite a few things to their agreement in terms of stormwater management, in terms of conservation of the land after the end of the project.”

Knicely said that Gibson Solar, which earlier this year applied for a special exception permit to construct a 134-megawatt solar farm, added proffers that would have required chemical testing of the water and soil and that outlined specific construction methods as a result of public input.

The county Board of Supervisors denied the Gibson Solar project last month, citing worries about the affect on neighboring properties.

“This is a nice start,” Kniceley said Tuesday about Caledon Solar’s proposal, “but … I highly recommend you take a look at the other project and the level of detail they got into.”

Caledon Solar—which is owned by the renewable energy company TerraForm Power, previously SunTribe—is applying for a special exception permit to build a 22-megawatt solar farm on 120 acres off Caledon Road, next to Caledon State Park.

The site is located on a 1,431-acre parcel owned by Richard Stuart, a state senator and King George’s interim county attorney.

Tyler McGilvery, with TerraForm Power, told the Planning Commission on Tuesday that he has worked for over a decade to preserve family farms in Virginia by developing “well-sited solar projects.”

He said the project will connect to existing, underground transmission lines and that it will generate power for use by nearby residents and businesses, rather than being “shipped out of the county on a high-speed line.”

McGilvery estimated that the project will generate $300,000 per year in revenue for the county over its 40-year lifespan, in addition to a $550,000 one-time, up-front payment—$25,000 per megawatt—in the first year of operation.

The parcel has already been approved for oil or gas drilling, McGilvery said. If the special exception for the solar farm is approved, no other use would be permitted there, he said.

In response to a question from a commissioner, McGilvery said Caledon Solar has a 30-year lease, with the option of two five-year extensions, in place with the landowner, Stuart.

At the end of its operational life, the facility is required to be decommissioned and completely removed. McGilvery said the cost of the removal and decommissioning will be paid to the county upfront and held in a bond.

Commissioner Ian Fox, At Large, stressed to McGilvery that “the more you can distinguish the merits of this project, the better.”

“We’re all cognizant of the precedent we’re setting for the person who comes next,” Fox said. “The more you can distinguish the merits of the project, the easier it is to approve it, because we have a little ammunition to critique and contrast the next one.”

There will be public hearings before the Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors on the Caledon Solar proposal at a later date.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”