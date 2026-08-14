HEY DEWEY

By Dewey Turner, ADVANCE ANSWER PERSON

“Mary Ball Washington at the age of about Four Score”/Robert Edge Pine/Library of Congress

Hey Dewey,

Is it true that they used to have a facsimile of Mary Washington’s will, with no commentary, hanging on a wall in the old Renwick Courthouse, or some other Fredericksburg government building, and that in the will, the mother of the father of our country divided up her property among her various relatives—that “property” including six enslaved people, possibly members of the same family, separated and sent away in the same dispassionate language, often in the same sentence, that Mary used to divide up and bequeath, among other things, her “best bed,” “Virginia cloth curtains,” “phaeton and bay horse,” “half of my crockery ware,” and “purple cloth cloak lined with shag”? Pretty sure I saw it once, back in the day.

Signed, Still Bothered

***

Dear Still,

Afraid so. I saw it one time, too. Here’s the awful text of it:

In the name of God! Amen. I, Mary Washington, of Fredericksburg, in the County of Spotsylvania, being in good health, but calling to mind the uncertainty of this life, and willing to dispose of what remains of my worldly estate, do make and publish this, my last will, recommending my soul in the hands of my Creator, hoping for a remission of all my sins through the merits and mediation of Jesus Christ, the Saviour of mankind: I dispose of my worldly estate as follows:

Imprimis. — I give to my son, General George Washington all my land in Accokeek Run, in the County of Stafford, and also my negro boy George, to him and his heirs forever. Also, my best bed, bedstead, and Virginia cloth curtains (the same that stand in my best bedroom), my quilted blue-and white quilt, and my best dressing glass.

Item. — I give and devise to my son, Charles Washington, my negro man, Tom, to him and his assigns forever.

Item. — I give and devise to my daughter, Betty Lewis, my phaeton and bay horse.

Item. — I give and devise to my daughter-in-law, Hannah Washington, my purple cloth cloak lined with shag.

Item. — I give and devise to my grandson, Corbin Washington, my negro wench, old Bet, my riding chair, and two black horses, to him and his assigns forever.

Item. — I give and devise to my grandson, Fielding Lewis, my negro man, Frederick, to him and his assigns forever; also eight silver tablespoons, half of my crockery ware and the blue and white tea china, with book case, oval table, one bedstead, one pair sheets, one pair blankets and white cotton counterpane, two table cloths, six red leather chairs, half my pewter and one-half of my iron kitchen furniture.

Item. — I give and devise to my grandson, Lawrence Lewis, my negro wench, Lydia, to him and his assigns forever.

Item. — I give and devise to my granddaughter, Betty Carter, my negro woman, little Bet, and her future increase, to her and her assigns forever; also my largest looking glass, my walnut writing desk with drawers, a square dining table, one bed, bedstead, bolster, one pillow, one blanket and pair of sheets, white Virginia cloth counterpane and purple curtains, my red-and-white tea china, teaspoons, and the other half of my pewter, crockery ware, and the remainder of my iron kitchen furniture.

Item. — I give to my grandson, George Washington, my next best dressing glass, one bed, bedstead, bolster, one pillow, one pair sheets, one blanket and counterpane.

Item. — I devise all my wearing apparel to be equally divided between my granddaughters, Betty Carter, Fannie Ball; and Milly Washington; but should my daughter, Betty Lewis, fancy any one, two, or three articles, she is to have them before a division thereof.

Lastly. — I nominate and appoint my said son, General George Washington, executor of this, my will and, as I owe few or no debts, I direct my executor to give no security nor to appraise my estate, but desire the same may be allotted to my devisees, with as little trouble and delay as may be, desiring their acceptance thereof as all the token I now have to give them of my love for them

In witness whereof I have hereunto set my hand and seal this 20th day of May, 1788.

***

Dewey Turner does his best to answer questions from Advance readers. If you have one, you can send it to him HERE.

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