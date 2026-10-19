FXBG Advance

FXBG Advance

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Mary Ann's avatar
Mary Ann
5h

Appalling! Disgusting! He presumes to speak as a representative with such hate?

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Sara Toye's avatar
Sara Toye
5h

This man makes me absolutely sick to my stomach. He is certainly entitled to his own opinions but he has no business representing constituents in his district without letting us know how he feels about social issues affecting Spotsylvania County - blasting women, attacking federal law-enforcement officers, and spouting hate for LGBTQ+ folks have undoubtedly influenced his votes and statements as a member of the Board of Supervisors.

He must go.

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