By Steve Watkins, ADVANCE EDITOR

The Advance has twice posted stories about Spotsylvania Board of Supervisor member Drew Mullins’ offensive social media posts. The first, on Sept. 20, was in an article titled “Wedding Day” about a data-center project groundbreaking, which you can read HERE. The second, which ran Sept. 30, was “Spotsy Supervisor Gives Non-Apology Apology for ‘Misogynistic, Racist, Homophobic, and Incredibly Demeaning’ Social Media Posts.”

Since those articles ran, several readers have sent us screenshots of even more offensive posts from Mullins’ social media, nearly all from the past three years, which we’re reposting here. The Advance has reached out to Mullins several times for comment, most recently on Thursday, Oct. 15, at his violin business in Fredericksburg.

Many of posts—mostly tweets and retweets on X—contain misogynistic, homophobic, ethnic, and other slurs. Several denigrate the FBI and embrace January 6 insurrection conspiracies, claiming or suggesting that undercover FBI operatives were somehow involved in the attack on the Capitol.

Other posts on Mullins’ accounts express a deep antipathy for federal ATF agents—Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms—and local law enforcement. They slam public schools, higher education, immigrants, a member of the clergy, and a Metropolitan police officer who was assaulted so severely by rioters on January 6 that he suffered a heart attack and nearly died. One post lists places Mullins carries his concealed weapon while with his children, and concludes, “They don’t know that Daddy is visually assessing every person and mentally clearing each establishment we visit every where we go.”

Other than his non-apology apology at a recent board meeting, Mullins hasn’t responded to any requests for comment.

ATF and Local Police

January 6 and FBI

Public Schools and Higher Education

Women and GLBTQ+

And This

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Steve Watkins is editor of The FXBG Advance. You can contact him HERE.

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