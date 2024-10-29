FXBG Advance

Sara Toye
Oct 30

It seems to me that an extremely pro-development BOS should understand that more development brings more people, including children, to our county. They should also accept the fact that increasing numbers of children entering our school system need a sufficient number of qualified teachers. They should therefore be ready to balance those needs with a corresponding budget. We the public need to realize that we all pay a price for development and that price is often either a tax increase or a school system that can’t keep up with growth. Cost-benefit comparison.

