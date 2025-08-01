By Angela Davis

CONTRIBUTOR

Marvel’s first family, the Fantastic Four, has had a rough time with being adapted to the big screen.

The 2000s duology featuring Jessica Alba has its fans due to nostalgia, but they’re overall pretty forgettable. Meanwhile, the 2015 reboot–starring Miles Teller and Michael B. Jordan crashed before it could get started because of its overly serious tone.

Now, the heroes are getting a new shot in the ever-popular Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), and this new film proves that the third time is the charm.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is a reboot starring Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal) and the Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), announcing they have a baby on the way. It’s a thrilling time for their teammates, the Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and the Thing (Ebon Moss-Bahrach), as the team prepares for the new addition to the family. However, they soon must come face-to-face with an enormous threat in the form of the cosmic planet-eating supervillain, Galactus.

What makes First Steps such an appealing watch is how little homework is needed to understand what’s happening. The movie drops viewers right into its world with a brief recap on the team’s origin. It takes place on an alternate retro-futuristic Earth from the main MCU series. No previously released comics, movies, or TV shows are required to understand what’s going on. It’s a simple story that allows anyone to get invested.

The characters in the center of the story also make this film an enjoyable watch. This is by far the most accurate depiction of the Fantastic Four on the silver screen, easily outpacing the 2015 film and toppling the duology from the 2000s. There’s a constant sense of loving chemistry between the four as they work together to solve a problem bigger than themselves.

Every hero gets a chance to shine, especially the Human Torch, who has a fascinating subplot with Galactus’ herald, the Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). In fact, we see him as more than just the comic relief, since he has moments that play heavily into Silver Surfer’s backstory, helping us learn why she serves Galactus.

If there’s anything that holds this film back, it’s that it can be a bit slow at times, especially in its opening act. This is a Marvel film that’s not as action-packed as other films in the MCU, like the Avengers movies.

However, the smaller moments between these characters help it stand apart from standard superhero movies because of how much they make audiences care for them. The Fantastic Four: First Steps is a film that wears its 60s roots on its sleeve with pride. It’s certainly not the best Marvel has to offer, but it’s undeniably one of its better entries, with great character work and the best-ever representation of the family of heroes.

