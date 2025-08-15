By Angela Davis

CORRESPONDENT

With the amount of sequels and remakes coming out of Hollywood in the past 20 years, it’s pretty easy to come to the conclusion that original storytelling is no longer a thing. This year alone saw a bunch of buzz around pre-established franchises like Jurassic Park, Superman, How to Train Your Dragon, and more.

However, originality has been excelling this year in the horror genre with incredible stories like Sinners and Together. Now, Zach Cregger’s latest film Weapons is officially in theaters, and it’s the best of these original titles yet.

In the small town of Maybrook, an uncanny event happens. All but one of Mrs. Gandy’s 3rd grade students wake up one night at 2:17 AM, get out of bed, open the door, and run off into the night, never to be seen again. A month later, the town is still reeling from the tragedy, and a mystery begins to unfold as various town members try to figure out what happened that night.

From the opening scene, in which the audience powerlessly watches as the children run into the night while George Harrison’s “Beware of Darkness” plays in the background, Cregger shows immense talent for establishing a creepy atmosphere. Weapons is an unsettling film that keeps the viewer on edge with every reveal.

Cregger manages to keep this uneasy tone going throughout the film’s two hour runtime, thanks to a clever use of non-linear storytelling that weaves the perspectives of the people of Maybrook together. It’s all divided like chapters in a book, as each character unveils new information to the audience. This allows the mystery surrounding the children’s disappearance to unfold in an engaging way.

What’s even better is that Weapons is surprisingly funny as well, with Cregger playing up some ridiculous moments for laughs, and releasing some of the tension that builds up due to the overall serious tone of the film.

Being a horror movie, there are times when the film ventures into the dark side, and it certainly earns its R-rating. However, do not let this deter you from checking this film out. It can get a bit violent at times, but none of the blood is unnecessary. It’s a film that puts its mystery first and only uses violence to accentuate a tense scene.

Weapons is easily the best film of 2025 so far, and puts Cregger on the map as a director to watch. Horror has been having an incredible year, and this latest film is proof that originality is still out there for audiences that chances and know where to look for it.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”