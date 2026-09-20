FXBG Advance

FXBG Advance

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jeff Eastland's avatar
jeff Eastland
3h

Brilliant post!

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Books of Leo's avatar
Books of Leo
4h

"Past a certain age, a man without a family, can be a bad thing." Marty -

True Detective, Season 1

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