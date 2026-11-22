By Drew Gallagher, ADVANCE COLUMNIST

This turkey has nothing to do with the post except that they’re both sort Thanksgiving-adjacent. Photo by Chandler Cruttenden/Unsplash

This week is Thanksgiving. A time to gather with friends and family and reflect upon the year past and bitch about the dumb fact that the NFL insists on putting its Black Friday game on Amazon Prime because Amazon will not make enough money in the weeks leading up to Christmas otherwise.

I have a great many things to be thankful for this year, but foremost is the publication of my first book, Funny for Nothing, which was released in August by Masterful Person Publishing of Stafford and is available at a number of local outlets as well as Amazon.com which means I am suddenly in favor of paying to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers at 3 p.m. on Friday. Go black and gold and go Bezos and gold!

MPP Publishing was a pleasure to work with, and many have commented that the best thing about the book was the front and back covers because they display well in guest bathrooms. But a lot of time and effort went into the front cover, and I’d like to take a column and thank the many people who were responsible for the brilliance that is the front cover as well as those people willing to risk their families and reputations by letting me blurb them on the back cover.

My cousin Timothy Barr is a painter of some renown who has his work in actual galleries like this one: https://somervillemanning.com/artists/timothy-barr/

My mother used to say that she knew Tim’s fame was clinched when family members could no longer afford his work even with the generous family discounts he offers. One of my prized possessions is a painting he did of Ireland’s Cliffs of Moher. My wife bought it for me and it hangs in our living room. I cried when I saw it.

After Trump was elected to his first term, Tim took a little break from his arresting landscapes and painted a cartoonish picture of Trump and his cabinet members careening out of control in a convertible. He titled it Right in Broad Daylight. That image stayed with me, and when I had to design a cover for my book, I wanted something similar with me driving the car and pansexual dolphins in the back seat as we careened toward Richmond and the Governor’s mansion. Tim was gracious enough to tell me I could use that image in whatever form I wanted. Especially if it included pansexual dolphins, about which I had written in one of my columns which you’ll have to buy the book to read.

I got together with my creative design team of Chris Malinowski and Drew Wine and they both put AI to use in creating separate images that almost looked like me at first and included nearly as many fingers as Simpsons’ characters. My head was facing backward in one of the early renditions, but Chris was able to correct it, except that the correction turned my eyes wide and white and I looked like Jack Nicholson in The Shining.

Drew Wine’s main contribution was that he thought the title of the book should appear as cloud letters in the sky, but when I presented that idea to the publisher she gently suggested that the only books that have cloud letters are written for children and do not typically have cover blurbs from authors and politicians who express their enthusiasm for the book with words that begin with “F” and end in “ucking.” Nonetheless, Drew Wine deserves a creative credit even if his idea was left on the cutting room floor.

Chris Malinowski got the cover close enough to my vision that I sent it off to my cousin Tim for approval before sending it off to the publisher and into literary history. Tim liked the concept, but he has a discerning eye for detail (don’t get him started on Thomas Kinkade) and felt that he could improve on the cover. He spent an entire day making it far greater than I deserved. Unfortunately, as a fledgling author, and a student who was once pulled out of first grade to work on my scissor cutting, I did not fully grasp that I could not simply drop this cover design into the publisher’s lap.

I sent the cover to Destini—an actual person at Masterful Person Publishing. She was was very appreciative, and then sent me a list of 10 things that needed to be changed including a better-quality photo of me as the driver of the convertible. Ultimately, after much ego massaging, I conceded to the professionals and asked my daughter Ellen, very much against her will, to snap random headshots of me giving the peace sign and trying to look erudite.

Destini was able to use the efforts of Tim, Chris, Drew, and Ellen, and ultimately create the cover that graces Funny for Nothing. So I am thankful to all of them, and especially thankful that my cousin Tim still speaks to me which was in doubt for a portion of the creative process. Kudos to Destini and Jen Furlong for conceiving my “Road to Richmond” paved in my columns in newsprint form.

Though I knew that pansexual dolphins and a Dire Straits song reference on the front cover would assure me thousands of sales, I also knew I needed rear jacket blurbs to break the top 200 on Amazon’s Cultural, Ethnical, and Regional Humor rankings where I currently sit at 190 with a bullet. Enter Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger and a host of celebrated authors and musicians to say glowing things about me for reasons I still can’t fathom—except for Spanberger who was in the middle of a campaign where every vote counted.

The author, A.S. King is a long-time friend of mine, and was quick to drop the first complimentary f-bomb on the rear jacket. (Her new book is It Came from The Creek and my mother is a character in the book.) After her profound profanity, I cornered Fredericksburg Mayor Kerry Devine at J. Brian’s, and when I told her what A.S. had said she immediately recognized the droll brilliance and offered up her own blurb.

My friend, editor, and award-winning author Steve Watkins gave me a blurb that included a sweet mention of my parents, and also managed to work in one of the world’s finest comedic talents, Chris Elliott. The New York Times best-selling author Christopher Moore graciously took time to read the entire book before publication and offered up a humorous blurb, and then English musician Frank Turner took a moment from his touring schedule to provide a pithy line that is as brilliant as his music (His song “Recovery” has nearly 38 million streams).

So on this Thanksgiving, I want to sincerely thank Timothy Barr, Chris Malinowski, Drew Wine, Ellen Gallagher, Destini Richlin, Jen Furlong, Governor Abigail Spanberger, A.S. King, Kerry Devine, Steve Watkins, Christopher Moore, and Frank Turner. Without their efforts, Funny for Nothing’s cover would have been shown at Board of Supervisor meetings throughout the country as visible proof that we desperately need more data centers.

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FXBG Advance columnist Drew Gallagher’s book Funny for Nothing was released on July 28 by Long River Press. It’s available for sale in the Fredericksburg area at Novel Bookstore (212 William Street), Liberty Town Arts (916 Liberty Street), The Card Cellar (915 Caroline Street), Wren & Sparrow (807 Caroline Street), and Laudenbach Brewing in Stafford (45 Centreport Parkway, Unit 101). You can also buy it on Amazon.

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