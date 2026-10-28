FXBG Advance

FXBG Advance

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Rabson, Steve's avatar
Rabson, Steve
3h

Like you, I voted from abroad—Japan—in 2000, not for the declared winner. I went to the U.S. Consulate in Osaka to turn in my ballot since I didn’t apply early enough to vote by mail.

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