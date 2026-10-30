FXBG Advance

FXBG Advance

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Kristin Marsh's avatar
Kristin Marsh
1h

Our 'dump truck' is a Toyota, a hand-me-down, and amazing. Luckily, we took the cover off the bed almost immediately (didn't know my dad would be mad that I removed it).

All that said, I applaud your commitment; we haven't experienced that level of disrepair yet and it's reliable (and safe enough) to fill in as a back-up when needed.

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Bob's avatar
Bob
2h

I drive a 93 Dodge Dakota to the dump. Spent money and time fixing it but I enjoy i. All the problems you mentioned I have had repaired.

Bob Lang and my truck nickname is WELDUH

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