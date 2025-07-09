By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

Stafford County is seeking the public’s help in naming the county’s newest park—a dog park in the Rock Hill district.

The park will be named after one of five former K-9 officers—Havoc, Khaos, Steele, Vader, or Xander. All five of the dogs worked in the Stafford Sheriff’s Office, helping to apprehend suspects and sniff out explosives.

Members of the public are invited to vote once, for one dog, via a survey, which will be open through July 16.

The new park is expected to open later this summer, according to a press release from the county, with a ribbon-cutting taking place in August.

Rock Hill supervisor Crystal Vanuch said in the press release that the project is the first park in the district and has been long in the making.

“Our working animals are often the unsung heroes in very dangerous and sensitive situations,” she said. “Naming the park after one of these courageous dogs will help memorialize them all.”

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”