NDP: Kentucky Roots and Rivers Guide Writer's Leadership Lessons
The idea of “Place” is a defining trait of Southern literature. In his new book, Roots and Rivers, Kim Strohmeier pulls upon traditional literary ideas of place born from his life on his family’s farm in Kentucky to build a new understanding of Place that helps leaders build businesses. Join Cori, Marty, and Kim as they explore Strohmeier’s journey from the hills of western Kentucky to the banks of the Rappahannock and talk about the leadership lessons he gleaned along the way.
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