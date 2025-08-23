By Angela Davis

MOVIE CRITIC

This year has been seeing some of the most anticipated blockbusters in years coming to the big screen with films like Superman, Fantastic Four: First Steps and Weapons.

However, the popular online streamer Netflix has struck its own gold vein with the hit animated film K-Pop Demon Hunters. This movie dominated internet conversation, quickly making it one of Netflix’s most watched original films of all time.

Now, to celebrate its success, Netflix is giving the film a one-weekend only theatrical release for the film’s biggest fans, and Fredericksburg has a spot on the Tour List.

Of course, the biggest question among average cinemagoers is why people should spend money on a film they can easily stream without paying extra at home. The answer is fairly simple: the film has evolved into a phenomenon that needs to be seen on the big screen.

The story follows a trio of singers named HUNTR/X as they entertain their fans with their infectious music while protecting them from demons that want to feast on their souls. When a demon boyband comes along and threatens to take their fans away from them, the girls work together to outperform them and prevent them from claiming the souls of countless people.

On the surface, this film seems incredibly niche and could easily be seen as something only K-Pop fans could truly enjoy. After all, it leans heavily into the culture with its catchy beats and unique style of music. However, the film goes above and beyond with a story that makes it something special. It delves into identity and living up to what’s expected while dealing with the demons lying underneath, which the film excellently expands upon through its fascinating premise.

What really helps the film’s message soar beyond the script is its soundtrack. It’s highly unlikely that people haven’t heard at least one of this film’s songs at least once this past summer with “Golden” hitting the Billboard’s Top 100 just this past month. Each song perfectly capitalizes on the stylings of K-Pop to not just move the story forward but also give viewers a unique experience that can’t be missed.

The best moments in this film are tied together by animation that’s reminiscent of the Spider-Verse films but stands on its own. It’s colorful with ties to anime and manga, making the musical sequences absolutely breathtaking.

K-Pop Demon Hunters is certainly worth watching at home, but moviegoers shouldn’t pass up this chance to see it in theaters. It’ll be playing at Regal Cinemas for one weekend only, and it’ll be accompanied with a sing along for the film’s most hardcore fans. The theatrical experience has the potential to make this Netflix sleeper hit into a massive concert. And knowing how K-Pop concerts can be with the sense of community and passion among its fans, it’s an event that can’t be missed.

