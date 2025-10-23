Become a Sustaining Member

An audio book from the CRRL collection of titles for those with blindness or low vision. Photo by Hank Silverberg.

People in the region who have blindness, low vision, or a reading disability may have some trouble getting updated material from the local library because of the federal government shutdown.

National Library Services for the Blind and Print Disabled, which is operated by Library of Congress, has been closed since October 1 as part of the overall shutdown. NLS is apparently no longer providing updated lists of new material that would normally be available.

The service, which provides audio books, audio magazines, and books in Braille to 249 people in this region, is still operating, however. A Central Rappahannock Regional Library spokeswoman says they have had no notice of any changes.

Joy McIntire, the Director of Branch Services at the regional library, says those using the service can still borrow the audio books or magazines off the existing lists, which contain more than 350,000 titles. The last bi-monthly list came out for September-October.

It is unclear what impact this may have on the overall program. But some people who use the service have been getting calls telling them that the newer titles they want are not available because of the shutdown.

