Jul 24

First of all let me start with where I agree with Mr. Vezina. I agree 100% that the introduction of party politics by the Fredericksburg Democratic Party in the last City election was inappropriate and just plain wrong. Our elections are supposed to be non-partisan and that did not happen. What happened was party endorsements, sample ballots and the co-mingling of local elections/state elections with political mailings and fundraising events. We have all lost our voice with a 7-0 majority City Council that privately ridicules citizens and could care less about what the public thinks.

On this podcast, as a Republican, Mr. Vezina claims he is interested in a much more civilized political discourse. He mentions grace, respectful dialogue and moderation. He also fully supports Hung Cao and Derrick Anderson and in the same breath he is asking for civilized, respectful campaign rhetoric and less strident ideology. Really? Did he even listen to the political ads on TV/radio paid for by Maga Republican operatives? Did he read any of the political literature that was dropped in my mailbox almost every day? There was nothing civilized or moderate about any of their political discourse. Three years ago I saw a number of Mr. Vezina's not so civil political comments on social media. I think he is a wolf in sheep's clothing - talking the talk with good sound bites, but not walking the walk!

