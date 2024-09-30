New Dominion Podcast - Derrick Anderson
Republican candidate Derrick Anderson, who is seeking the CD 7 seat currently held by Abigail Spanberger, joins Marty, Cori, and Jeh to talk about upbringing, golf, and even some policy.
By Cori Blanch
EXECUTIVE PRODUCER
Join 7th Congressional District Republican candidate Derrick Anderson as he discusses with Marty, Cori, and Jeh his growing up in Spotsylvania, why he chose wrestling over football, and his most embarrassing moment on FOX News and why Jeh sort of had a hand in it.
Listen to this episode, and all previous NDP shows, at Spotify.
Local Obituaries
To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit our website at the link that follows.
Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism
The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past month, our reporting was:
First to report on a Spotsylvania School teacher arrested for bringing drugs onto campus.
First to report on new facility fees leveled by MWHC on patient bills.
First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project
Provided extensive coverage of the cellphone bans that are sweeping local school districts.
And so much more, like Clay Jones, Drew Gallagher, Hank Silverberg, and more.
For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.
Your contributions 100% support our journalists.
Help us as we continue to grow!
Interesting podcast.
I wish someone had asked Derrick Anderson about why he took some campaign photos with a woman and children as if they are his family when they're not. It was kind of weird; can he explain why he did that?
Just take a nice picture with your fiancee and your dogs. People like dogs.