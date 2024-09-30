By Cori Blanch

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER

Join 7th Congressional District Republican candidate Derrick Anderson as he discusses with Marty, Cori, and Jeh his growing up in Spotsylvania, why he chose wrestling over football, and his most embarrassing moment on FOX News and why Jeh sort of had a hand in it.

Listen to this episode, and all previous NDP shows, at Spotify.

