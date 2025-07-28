By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

Amazon and The Community Foundation today announced the Amazon Rappahannock Region Community Fund—$300,000 investment that will award grants of $500 to $10,000 to initiatives in Stafford, Spotsylvania, Caroline, and Louisa counties that “drive transformation, inclusion, and resilience.”

According to a press release about the new fund released today by the Community Foundation, grants will be awarded to projects and programs that align with the following key areas:

STEM Education (enhancing access for students and professional development opportunities for teachers)

Sustainability and Environment (conservation, renewable energy, and environmental education)

Community Development (workforce training, housing, civic engagement)

Digital Skills

Cultural Heritage Preservation (restoration and education)

Preserving and celebrating local history, cultural

Health and Wellbeing (promoting physical and mental health)

"By joining forces with The Community Foundation, we're supporting a vision where community-driven solutions can address the region's unique needs,” said Lisa Schooley, Amazon community engagement manager, in the press release. “This partnership amplifies the voices of local changemakers who know firsthand what their neighborhoods need to build a more resilient future."

Casey Hu, director of donor services with The Commmunity Foundation, said the new fund “represents our shared commitment to building a future where innovation and inclusion thrive at the community level.”

The fund opens for applications on August 18 and closes on September 25. Grant recipients will be announced in December, at a community-wide event cohosted by The Community Foundation and Amazon. Awards will be determined following “a comprehensive review and evaluation process” by both partners.

Grant guidelines and the application are available here.

