By Martin Davis

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Email Martin

The number of localities elevated to Drought Warning status since DEQ last met in January has grown and now includes Spotsylvania, Fredericksburg, and Stafford.

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality has expanded the number of counties and localities under a Drought Warning to include 39 counties and 16 cities, including those in the Northern Piedmont, which includes Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania, and Stafford.

This marks a significant jump in the number of localities under a Drought Warning from January.

In November 2025, no parts of the state were under a Drought Warning. However, in January 2026, several regions in the northwestern, northeastern, and south-central parts of the state were designated Drought Warning.

Weedon Cloe—VDOE’s manager, office of Water Supply—told the Advance via email that a Drought Warning “is intended to raise awareness that the onset of a significant drought event is imminent. It informs localities and their utilities and/or water authorities to review their drought awareness/response plans.”

Often, he continued, localities enact “voluntary water conservation activities” that can lead to “a 5-10% reduction in use.” Voluntary conservation efforts include asking people “to restrict water use to essential activities (shorter showers, running dishwashers full, checking for leaks etc…).”

As the weather warms, voluntary reductions can include things like washing one’s car and watering lawns and gardens in the evening.

Spotsylvania County’s Michelle McGinnis—director of community engagement and tourism—told the Advance via email that “Spotsylvania continues encouraging responsible water use by its customers while monitoring reports issued by the state of Virginia. Restrictions would only be implemented should the county reach mandated local action levels, or a Drought Emergency is declared for Spotsylvania by the state.”

Below-average Precipitation

Cloe told the Advance that “the dry fall and winter have taken their toll on stream/river/groundwater levels, and the effects have been inching their way south and east over the past few montrhs.”

While most reservoirs in the state are fairing well — the two exceptions are Smith Mountain Lake (Drought Warning) and Lake Moomaw (Drought Watch) — “precipitation deficits have resulted in further declines and sustained much-below normal streamflow, groundwater, and soil moisture levels throughout most of the Commonwealth,” according to DEQ’s press release.

A map showing average streamflow conditions in Virginia published in the February 3 Virginia Drought Monitoring Task Force Drought Status Report reveals most streams running either “below normal” or “much below normal.”

For More Information

Share

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries