By Martin Davis

The Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank has been closed this week because of road conditions. Dan Maher, the Food Bank’s CEO, told the Advance on Sunday via email that opening the facility would require staff “need[ing] time to assess everything onsite before we could reopen.”

Beginning Friday morning, however, the Food Bank will be restoring some services.

Maher told the Advance via email on Thursday evening that “we will be reopening our Lee Hill Drive facility and gradually restoring operations as we can … by reopening our Order Ahead program and preparing for fulfilling partner agency orders for pickup next week.”

The Food Bank is dependent on volunteers for many of its activities, and they have also been out this week. Maher said that “volunteer activities will be restored beginning on Saturday, January 31.

The Food Bank will fully restore operations on Monday, February 2.

A Trying Week for Partners, People Facing Food Insecurity

It’s been a trying week not only for the Food Bank, but for its 200 regional partners. The weather has forced many to suspend operations due to poor road conditions.

The FredFoodVA app, which tracks food pantries and their opening times and days, has recorded 11 food distribution sites since January 26 that had to suspend services for a day because of the weather. The closures have affected large and small pantries alike.

Chancellor Baptist Church in Spotsylvania is one of the larger distribution sites, serving some 300 people. It had to close on Wednesday. The site at Germanna Community also had to close on Wednesday. It serves students attending GCC.

While the Food Bank is opening on Monday, the decision to of local distribution sites to open is made by each site. Those planning to attend and collect food on a regular distribution day this coming week should confirm locations are open this coming week before making the trip.

