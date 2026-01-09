Bolder Journalism for $8/Month

The Spotsylvania County Teachers of the Year, with Board Chair Megan Jackson (Far Left) and Superintendent Clint Mitchell (Far Right).

On a night dedicated to celebrating teachers, Spotsylvania Schools Superintendent Clint Mitchell opened the aperture.

“I see not only the teachers in this room,” he said to those who filled the banquet hall at Stevens Ridge, “but the families who made that teacher.”

The Teachers of the Year that the county celebrated Thursday night are “Creating environments where kids can explore, feel safe, and thrive,” said Master of Ceremonies Amy Williams who is the district’s chief human resources officer.

But doing that work comes at a price, “because of the tireless hours people put in, I know that families suffer” Mitchell said, often taking time away from family to serve the children they are charged with educating.

“We as a school division don’t take that for granted,” he said, “and we are thankful to all of you for your dedication to our students.”

The message has special meaning this year, because as Mitchell pointed out, public education is under attack. “It’s becoming more politicized all the time,” he said. There are people who will say “that schools are failing,” Mitchell continued; “don’t believe that narrative. The people who came across this floor are making great things happen for children, and I don’t what you to forget that.”

In addition to the 33 teachers named as Teachers of the Year for their schools, seven teachers were named Division Finalists for Division Teacher of the Year.

The seven finalists submitted portfolios that were reviewed by a committee. From that review, one teacher, Amy Reardon — an English Language Learners teacher at Chancellor Elementary School — was named Division Teacher of the Year.

She received a $1,000 check from the event’s sponsors — the Spotsylvania Education Foundation and Southwest Food Excellence.

Reardon will now submit a nomination pack that the state will evaluate and select a eight regional teachers of the year, and finally, the Virginia Teacher of the Year.

Spotsylvania County Public Schools Teachers of the Year

(*Designates a Finalist for Division Teacher of the Year; #designates Division Teacher of the Year).

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

Carolyn Anderson (Reading Specialist) * — Battlefield Sally Johnson (Special Education) — Berkeley Danielle Dinger (First Grade) — Brock Road Joselyn Beyer (Fifth Grade) — Cedar Forest Amy Reardon (ESOL) *# — Chancellor Lydia Siegelman (First Grade) — Courthouse Road Cindy Barsanti (Kindergarten) — Courtland Brenda Webb (Special Education) — Harrison Emily Driscoll (Fourth Grade) — Lee Hill Dawn Green (Second Grade) — Livingston Rebecca Perry (First Grade) — Parkside Dawn Robey (Fifth Grade) — Riverview Alexis Saenz (First Grade) — Salem Julia Parker (First Grade) — Smith Station Victoria Grey (Fourth Grade) — Spotswood Mia Andruss (First Grade) — Spotsylvania Suzannah Glaeser (Library Media Specialist) — Wilderness

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

Alexander Gregori (English) — Battlefield Melissa Brace (Civics) * — Chancellor Lori Swift (Special Education) — Freedom Melissa Bedford (Math) — Ni River Donald Clayton (Science) * — Post Oak Maura Lavoy (Health and PE) — Spotsylvania Deborah McMullan (Special Education) * — Thornburg

HIGH SCHOOLS

Elizabeth Turner (Library Media Specialist) — Chancellor Carla Crabtree (Special Education) — Courtland John Kobuchi (Biology) — Massaponax Kim Collier (Math) * — Riverbend Kristi Rice (Cybersecurity Teacher) * — Spotsylvania Caitlin Coligan (Special Education) — John J Wright ECC Casie Gibbs (Special Education) — Rappahannock Detention Center Rebecca Larkin (Teachers for Tomorrow) — Career & Technical Center

