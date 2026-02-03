Bolder Journalism for $8/Month

By Martin Davis

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Email Martin

The 2,300-mile walk by Buddhist monks that began in Ft. Worth, Texas, and will terminate in Washington, D.C., is closing in on Caroline County.

Today, the monks are in Richmond. Walking at about three miles per hour, the monks are projected to arrive at the Caroline County line on Wednesday.

The localities of Caroline, Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania, and Stafford are asking that those who wish to witness the walk follow a few basic rules:

Residents and visitors should remain respectful and follow guidance from public safety officials when observing along the route.

Do not attempt to touch, approach or step in front of the monks.

Always maintain a respectful distance.

For safety reasons, do not walk behind or follow the monks.

Supporters are asked to quietly line the streets along the route where legally allowed to stand safely.

Stay out of roadways and avoid obstructing traffic.

A live map that tracks the monks’ progress is available at Walk For Peace - Live Map. Interested people can also track the progress by following the monks’ Facebook page.

Once in Washington, the monks will petition Congress to recognize Vesak as a national holiday. This marks the day in May when the Buddha (Siddhartha Gotama) was born, reached enlightenment, and died.

To gain a sense of what it’s like to see or walk along with the monks, read the excellent piece published on Monday in The Richmonder, which combines a photographic essay with interviews with those who have come to see or walk along with the monks.

Members of the public who wish to follow the Walk for Peace daily route are encouraged to follow updates on Facebook @Walk for Peace, where they are announcing their planned daily stops. Due to the weather, it is important to note that not all stops are public.

For Additional Information

For those who may be unfamiliar with Buddhism and its founder, Siddhartha, here are several easily accessible overviews.

Introduction to Buddhism — Stanford University

A Five Minute Introduction — buddhanet.net

Basics of Buddhism — PBS

