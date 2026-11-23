DATA CENTER DEVELOPMENTS

From Protect Stafford:

Stafford Planning Commission Denies Kings Highway Corridor Projects in a 4–3 vote.

After an 11-hour public hearing with more than 100 speakers, the Stafford County Planning Commission recommended denying all four projects proposed by the Peterson Companies. Together, the proposals include 37 data center buildings across the Simms Farm, Sisson South, and Forest Lane projects, plus a separate substation-only project at Sisson North. Collectively, these four projects are known as the Kings Highway Corridor “Assemblage” based on their location on Rt. 3 (Kings Highway) in the southeastern part of the county along the banks of the Rappahannock River.

According to the County’s calendar, the projects are now scheduled for a final public hearing before the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, December 15, beginning at 3 p.m. During the meeting, several environmental questions came up regarding preservation of wetlands and highly biologically significant waterways such as White Oak Run, which lies within the heart of the Forest Lane project area. While the applicant has proffered to restore wetlands at the Sisson South tract, it is critical to understand that the company has not committed, via proffer, to keep restored wetlands out of mitigation bank programs to sell credits. These credits could then be sold to facilitate the continued destruction of wetlands in other areas of the Rappahannock watershed by other development projects.

So, while wetland creation in a vacuum is a net positive for the Rappahannock River, creating wetlands for use as a mitigation bank legitimizes the destruction of other wetlands in the watershed.

White Oak Run is bordered on Forest Lane and Sisson North by intact core forests of high ecological value. Core forests are critical to protecting waterways, and they provide habitat for a wide range of species. Once this core forest is removed, it is lost forever, and the biological integrity of White Oak Run will degrade. No amount of stream restoration will change this. The fact remains the applicant has failed to provide documentation showing existing conditions that dictate the need for creek restoration and habitat rehabilitation improvements along approximately 7,000 linear feet of White Oak Creek shoreline.

Following the Planning Commission denials, Chairman Deuntay Diggs (George Washington) and Vice Chair Maya Guy (Aquia) held a data center town hall Sunday afternoon at Hartwood High School that drew more than 40 attendees. In attendance were Peterson Companies’ Taylor Chess, their attorney Charlie Payne, and Planning Commissioner Marcus Oats (Falmouth).

Letter to the Editor

Stafford County should reject the current Kings Highway Corridor data center rezoning proposal.

I say that not as someone opposed to all growth or all data centers, but as a Stafford resident, an information technology professional in the defense industrial base, and a longtime user of the Rappahannock River corridor. Economic development matters, but so do location, scale, and consistency with the county’s long-term plans.

This proposal would rezone 1,404.82 acres of rural and agricultural land outside the Urban Services Area for heavy industrial use. That is an extraordinary change with lasting consequences. It would place a very large industrial complex in a rural, river-adjacent area where infrastructure, neighborhood compatibility, and environmental impacts remain serious concerns.

Just as important, this is not a case where local planners have given the project a green light. County planning staff raised substantial objections, and the Planning Commission recommended against it. That should matter. These bodies exist to evaluate whether major proposals fit the county’s adopted plans and protections, and in this case they signaled that the fit is not there.

The requested reductions to residential setbacks are especially troubling. Stafford adopted those standards to protect homeowners from industrial encroachment. Waiving them for a project of this size would weaken public confidence that zoning rules will be applied consistently.

There are also unresolved questions about power, water, and utility corridors, as well as legitimate concerns about noise, lighting, traffic, and effects on nearby property owners. In addition, parts of the proposal lie within the Rappahannock watershed, where large-scale industrial development deserves especially careful scrutiny.

Stafford can pursue economic growth without sacrificing sound planning, neighborhood protections, and environmental stewardship. This proposal asks the county to take on too much risk for too little certainty.

The Board should vote no.

Timothy Hanson

Stafford, VA

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