By Sébastien Kraft

Poppy (left) and Ozzy, rescue dogs from Operation Paws for Homes, will complete in Animal Planet's "Puppy Bowl XXII" on Sunday. Photos courtesy Operation Paws for Homes, via InsideNOVA.

Operation Paws for Homes, a Northern Virginia-based rescue headquartered in Alexandria, will have four puppies joining the 2026 “Puppy Bowl” on Animal Planet.

The 22nd edition of the annual TV event will be broadcast Feb. 8 at 2 p.m. with a total of 90 puppies involved.

“Being part of the Puppy Bowl has been a great way to get the word out about Operation Paws for Homes and the many adoptable dogs we have a available, both puppies and adult dogs,” Irene Skricki, a volunteer with the rescue who oversees the Puppy Bowl nominations, said in a news release.

“We organize Puppy Bowl viewing parties on Super Bowl Sunday, which gets volunteers and adopters engaged and excited about being a part of rescue. Beyond the benefit to OPH, participating in Puppy Bowl is also a wonderful opportunity to promote the value and importance of rescue more broadly. Puppy Bowl helps spread the message that there are adorable puppies available through rescue groups and encourages people to adopt and don’t shop.”

The local nonprofit rescue saves over 1,000 dogs annually. The organization partners with southern states including Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina and southern Virginia to bring dogs from overcrowded shelters north to adoptive homes in Virginia; Maryland; Washington, D.C.; and southern Pennsylvania.

Littermates Twiggy (left) and Rosie will also compete on Sunday.

Operation Paws for Homes littermates Rosie and Twiggy will be participating in the Puppy Bowl. Rosie came to the rescue from Tazewell County Animal Shelter in southern Virginia, near the North Carolina border. Rosie now lives in Herndon, while Twiggy is in Alexandria – with both puppies having been adopted.

Poppy, from rural Mississippi, and Ozzy, from Wise County, will also join the show’s cast representing the rescue.

Puppies participating in the Puppy Bowl are each placed on one of two teams: Team Fluff and Team Ruff. Ozzy and Twiggy are on Team Fluff, while Rosie and Poppy are on Team Ruff. This year’s Puppy Bowl will be the 11th year that Operation Paws for Homes has sent competitors.

Operation Paws for Homes has four watch parties scheduled in the region. They include:

Chester, Virginia https://ophrescue.org/events/1919 Three Leg Run 4418 W Hundred Rd, Chester, Va. 23831



Manassas, VA (1-2 of the puppy competitors will be attending!) https://ophrescue.org/events/1923 Ornery Beer Company Taproom 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas, Va.



Pasadena, Maryland https://ophrescue.org/events/1925 Hysteria Taphouse 3201 Mountain Rd Suite 102, Pasadena, Md. 21122



York, Pennsylvania https://ophrescue.org/events/1926 Buffalo Wild Wings 320 Town Center Dr. York, Pa. 17408



For more information on Operation Paws for Homes, visit ophrescue.org.

