By Steve Watkins, ADVANCE EDITOR

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A Northern Virginia company is seeking approval from the city of Fredericksburg for two 150-foot wireless telecom towers, one next door to Walker-Grant Middle School and the Idlewild subdivision, the other a block from the Sunshine Ballpark and a neighborhood just north of Fall Hill Avenue.

The company, Milestone Towers, has scheduled two online “Town Hall” meetings for neighbors who live in proximity to the proposed projects, which they’ve dubbed “Gateway Boulevard Wireless” and “Sunshine Park Wireless.” Attendees are required to register to virtually attend the sessions, both of which will be curated by Milestone. The “Gateway Boulevard Wireless” session is scheduled for Monday, July 27, 6:30-8 p.m. The “Sunshine Park Wireless” session is set for Wednesday, July 22.

Other than the names of the two projects, and site maps, both online information sites are identical, as you can see HERE and HERE. Milestone says that the towers will host AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile, and provide significantly improved coverage for users in the two areas.

Idlewild HOA president and Fredericksburg City School Board member Andy Wolfenbarger said Milestone first proposed a long-term lease to put a 15-story “monopole” on Idlewild property, either in a wooded area a few feet away from the new middle school, or next to the Idlewild Club House. At 150 feet, the structure would be the height of the Statue of Liberty from base to torch.

“We couldn’t find any HOA property that passed our sniff test and satisfied the vendor’s requirements before the city and vendor found a spot that they both felt [was] a good fit,” Wolfenbarger said in an email last week.

The company now wants to erect the towers on two parcels of wooded land owned by the city—one a few hundred feet north of Walker-Grant, the other a similar distance from the Sunshine Ballpark.

Milestone cites FCC and World Health Organization research and standards on their Gateway and Sunshine websites to address worries about children’s and residents’ sustained exposure to “non-ionizing” radio frequency energy that will be emitted from the towers. You can find their summary, with links to studies, HERE.

Barbara Jennings, a local realtor, has raised concerns about the financial and aesthetic impacts on “homes, schools, parks, and history” in Stafford, where even taller wireless telecom towers are being considered.

“At 170 feet, these structures are roughly the height of a 16-story building,” she posted on her business website. “They dwarf the tree canopy. They rise above nearly every home, church, and school in Stafford county’s established neighborhoods.”

The towers under consideration in Stafford will run past at least five schools, Jennings wrote, and one would be in proximity to Ferry Farm, George Washington’s Boyhood home. You can read more about Jennings’ concerns, including her analysis of the impact on property values, HERE.

Another critic, the nonprofit watchdog organization Environmental Health Sciences, has posted a list of “Top 10 Health, Safety, and Liability Risks of Cell Towers Near Schools and Homes”:

1. The Critical Role of Cell Tower Fall Zones.

2. Cell Towers Can Increase in Height with Little Public Process.

3. The Visual and Aesthetic Impacts of Cell Towers.

4. The Fire Risk of Cell Towers.

5. Hazardous Materials on Cell Tower Sites.

6. Cell Towers Drop Property Values.

7. Cell Towers Create Daily Full Body RF Radiation Exposure.

8. Cell Tower RF Radiation Levels Will Likely Increase Every Year.

9. Insurance Authorities Compare RF Radiation Risk to Asbestos.

10. Companies Warn Their Shareholders of RF Health-Related Risk.

You can read more about Environmental Health Sciences’ Top Ten, and other researchers’ and analysts’ concerns, HERE.

The Advance sent a list of questions to City Council about the two Fredericksburg tower projects late last week:

Concerning the proposed wireless telecom towers next to Walker-Grant Middle School and the Sunshine Ballpark:

Has City Council approved these projects? If so, when?

How much will the city be paid by Milestone Towers to lease the property, and how long is the lease?

If land purchases, what acreage and how much for those?

Has City Council discussed safety concerns? If so, at what meeting?

Did Council direct city staff to research safety issues? Has there been a report and recommendations from city staff and/or the planning commission?

Please provide a copy.

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Steve Watkins is Editor of The FXBG Advance. You can contact him HERE.

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