Peggy Harris Ames

Fredericksburg

“Whether teaching students, knitting with friends for Kings Daughters Children’s Hospital, delivering meals-on-wheels, creating baskets for newborns with her church circle, or playing with grandchildren, she gave of herself with all of her heart, always present in the moment and capitalizing on the togetherness of whoever and whatever she may be doing.”

Christopher Gregory Brenner

Fredericksburg

Allen Burkett Coates

King George

“He was a faithful member of the Fletcher's Chapel United Methodist Church since 1949. For many years, he was a member of Bob, Allen, and the Bluegrass Gospel Boys. He was a member of the United Methodist Men at Fletcher's as well. He was always ready to lend a hand when and where needed and always with a smile and a handshake. A handshake was his word, and he believed you always kept your word unless you were physically unable to do so.”

Everardo Diaz

Fredericksburg

“One of thirteen children, Everardo left his family at only 14 years old to pursue a better life in Mexico City. At 17 years old, he came to the United States. Everardo was a skilled carpenter, and quickly made a name for himself, opening his own carpentry business as a very young man. He eventually went on to teach his trade to his two sons. Everardo was a deeply beloved father, brother, grandfather, and friend. He was well known for the stories that he loved to tell about his many adventures in life. He was extremely generous, always willing to lend a hand and offer advice.”

Jeffrey A. Dodd

Spotsylvania

“He was a devoted husband, father, and Pop who cherished time spent with his family. Also, he was a mechanic and wrecker driver for years and especially loved to work on Ford vehicles. His favorite was his Ford Ranger.”

Richard Allen Hess

Fredericksburg

“Growing up, Richard’s passion for music was evident. As a teenager, he immersed himself in playing drums and listening to rock ‘n’ roll. His love of music was ever-present, filling the house with the sounds of classic rock as he practiced his drums and discovered new favorites. Richard faced significant challenges in his adult life due to mental illness. His view of the world was unique, shaped by his struggles and by the strength he drew from his faith in God. Though he could be stubborn and sometimes find it difficult to navigate life’s obstacles, he was also fiercely loyal and protective of the people he loved.”

Kathryn Aileen Patrick

Fredericksburg

“Kathy was a talented nurse, she created beautiful gardens throughout her life, and she had an incredible eye for decorating (many still have the beautiful Christmas bows she made for them over the years). She was also a fiercely devoted caregiver to all who ever needed her. She loved her nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews dearly – never forgetting to recognize a birthday or other special occasion. ‘Aunt Kathy’ was a very special woman to all and leaves a great legacy of love in the lives of so many.”

Ronald B. Riblet

Fredericksburg

“Ron loved playing basketball and in the past refereed and played in church tournaments. He played ball until he was 65 with a group of friends. He loved the outdoors, fishing and camping. He was a wonderful father and loved the Lord.”

Gerry Gene “GG” Snellings

Stafford

“His teaching career started in Stafford County in 1969 at Stafford Elementary, then went to Stafford Jr. High in 1970. GG taught Health & PE for 36 years and coached middle school football and basketball at Stafford Middle School and A.G. Wright Middle School. He also taught summer school behind the wheel drivers ed, where he enjoyed working with some of the best BTW teachers in the state. GG loved working with the kids hoping to get the most out of their abilities and guide them in the right direction.”

Henry Earl Southall

Orange

“He was the husband of Christa Howard Southall. They shared almost 57 years of marriage together. They loved living at Lake Anna for the past 7 years. They lived on Millwood Court in Spotsylvania for 30 years prior to moving to their Lake Anna retirement home. Henry used to say it was their 50th wedding gift to each other.”

David Lionell Watson Sr.

Spotsylvania

Matthew Edward Donald Woltersdorf

Spotsylvania

“After serving in the Army as a medic, ‘Mr. Matt’ carried forward his commitment to helping others in his work as a substitute teacher. His unexpected gift turned out to be voicing characters during storybook time and portraying the Grinch around Christmas. Matt’s family was his greatest joy. A hands-on father, he spent countless hours with [his sons], sharing his love for computer games and Star Wars. The basement may be unfinished, but it is littered with fragments of countless lightsabers. He was an amazing cook; his food brought his family together, filling their home with warmth and memories.”

