Karen Cyktor Adams

Spotsylvania

“Her time in Fredericksburg was spent raising her sons, serving in numerous ways to community causes (Squishy Face Crew, Lee’s Hill Community Association, Spotsylvania County, and the YMCA just to name a few), and playing tennis and pickleball. Karen was also an extensive traveler, taking trips with Rod, their family, and their many friends over the years. She was also an avid reader and a lover of her six cats and numerous foster kittens.”

Beatrice Straker Brown

Fredericksburg

Lawrence Robert Bryington

Spotsylvania

LeNae Ruthanne Grice

Fredericksburg

Wanda Alice Hinegardner

Caroline

“Wanda was an amazing soul that cared about others more than herself.”

Ronald Gary Hooe

Stafford

“Ronnie dedicated many years to the automotive industry, a lifelong passion that defined much of his work and joy. He owned and operated Hooe’s Automotive in Stafford, drove a rollback for the auto auction, and restored countless classic vehicles. He also founded the iconic Ho Ho Land in Stafford, Virginia, a beloved local tradition.”

David Stone

“Dave enjoyed unique touristy family road trips and historic vacations. He loved to be creative. He was an avid woodworker, a closeted candle maker, an excellent baker, a fantastic cook, and a honey-do-list completer; especially if a new tool was a part of the deal. He also loved a good X-files conspiracy theory and was always up for a wonderfully awful B horror movie.

He was our family ‘Dogfather’ with a particular fondness for chihuahuas. However, his love extended to all animals, pre-marriage animals including snakes, parrots, ferrets, tropical fish, and dogs of all kinds. Dave was a family man that adored his loved ones, worked hard to provide, and always came through. He especially loved holiday celebrations and traditions. His lame dad jokes will be sorely missed.”

Virginia Mae Terry

Fredericksburg

“Her family is profoundly grateful for the life she gave them and the loving force she was in theirs. Virginia will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew her. Until we meet again, mom, please know how much we all love and miss you. And as in your words to us, ‘I love you, honey.’”

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit our website at the link that follows.

Read obituaries from the past week

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past month, our reporting was:

$8 a month supports great journalism

First to report on a Spotsylvania School teacher arrested for bringing drugs onto campus.

First to report on new facility fees leveled by MWHC on patient bills.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Provided extensive coverage of the cellphone bans that are sweeping local school districts.

And so much more, like Clay Jones, Drew Gallagher, Hank Silverberg, and more.

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month