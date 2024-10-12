Bradley Baker

Spotsylvania

“Bradley was a big Nascar fan. He was also a big football fan and was particularly fond of the Washington Commanders (Redskins) Football Team.”

Ronnie Bates

Spotsylvania

“Ronnie was a very kind, loving, generous man. A great father who will be deeply missed. He was a mechanic by profession, but a jack of all trades. He was an avid Elvis Presley enthusiast and a jokester at best.”

Marjorie Bibbo

Fredericksburg

John Buccigrossi

Fredericksburg

“We treasure the fond memories of camping with friends and family, 4-H competitions with the girls, and getting lost on the way home (yes, we were well into Pennsylvania before we realized it!), Navy Sea Cadets with Chrissy, the many holiday get-togethers with family and friends, and most important, the endless summers of sea and sand. He will be missed by us all.”

Patricia “Michelle” Claveloux

Spotsylvania

“Patricia was a cherished member of her community, known for her kindness, generosity, and deep love for her family and friends. She was actively involved in Spotsylvania Baptist Church, where she participated in the women’s ministry, sharing her faith and warmth with others.”

Radames Diaz Dalet

Anna Davidson

Fredericksburg

“Anna’s life was filled with fun, laughter, and service to others. She enjoyed playing bridge, especially with her sister, Jeanette, and working word puzzles. During the pandemic, at age 90, she discovered a hidden talent and began writing short stories which were widely appreciated by all who read them.”

Nancy Jane Decatur

Stafford

“Nancy had many hobbies, she loved to cook, read, play bingo, sing, dance, and listen to music. Nancy was a member of the Salem United Methodist Church and the Fraternal Order of the Eagles. You could find Nancy on a Friday or Saturday evening sitting at ‘her table’ located in the Fredericksburg Eagles listening to music and socializing with her many friends. Nancy’s passion was her family, family came first, she would do whatever she could to help and be there for her family; how she loved to rock the babies and sing them to sleep or cook a big meal and have everyone over.”

JoAnne Dent

Stafford

“JoAnn was a natural caregiver and devoted her life to taking care of others. She never missed an opportunity to assist Dr. Ferlazzo with childbirth or caring for family through illness. Her in-home daycare became a sanctuary for many children of family and friends who she lovingly considered part of her own family.”

Sandra Pilar Zarabia Falcon

Fredericksburg

Linda Garwood

Spotsylvania

“She worked at GH pants factory for 25 years; enjoyed writing poetry and she published several poem books. Her heart was as big as her smile. She is remembered by all her family and friends.”

Brenda Lee Heysek

Patricia Dorothy Hope

Fredericksburg

Christine Jones

Stafford

“Christine was the definition of a true matriarch, and her family was her greatest joy. She loved nothing more than being surrounded by her grandchildren, who were the light of her life. She had a remarkable gift in the kitchen, known for her incredible cooking and baking that brought everyone together. Her meals weren’t just about the food – they were moments of togetherness, where stories were shared, and bonds grew stronger. Outside the kitchen, Christine found happiness in the garden, where she nurtured flowers with the same care and love she gave to her family. Her flowers were the envy of the entire neighborhood.”

Eileen Moore Geary

Fredericksburg

“Eileen was a devoted, passionate, and beloved teacher [at Holy Cross Academy] who instilled a love of reading, writing, and performing (especially Shakespeare!) into thousands of students across her four-decade career. Her enthusiasm and joy as an educator were infectious, and she was never too busy to shepherd, guide, and develop her students. She believed strongly that, to read well, students must learn to write well, so she put writing at the heart of her curriculum.”

Betty Ann Glass

Spotsylvania

“Betty worked at Ft. Belvoir in the Belvoir Research and Engineering Center until her retirement. The family relocated to Spotsylvania after purchasing a farm and building a home. Betty enjoyed gardening and canning.”

Craig Lesher

Fredericksburg

“He achieved the rank of USN Captain and spent his last three years as a deputy commander of Naval Network and Space Operations based in Dahlgren, Virginia. Upon retirement, he focused on his joy for making music and spending time outdoors. He was often found with guitar in hand, serenading those around him.”

Dennis Moore

Stafford

“Dennis was a gentle, kind, quick-witted man. He loved RC Racing, Rock and Roll music, motorcycles, cats, and most of all his mother, family, and dear friends. After retiring from professional house painting, he enjoyed a quiet life and an exceptional green thumb, gardening and growing things he enjoyed so much.”

Fred DeMoers Moufang

Fredericksburg

“Fred D. Moufang passed away peacefully at the age of 104 in the company of dear friends and family at the home of his daughter in Fredericksburg, Virginia. He was a shining light to those that knew him. In his later years, he held the honor and distinction of being one of the oldest remaining World War II combat veterans still living in the area and greatly treasured the respect and love shown to him in his ﬁnal days by the local veteran community.”

Teresa Newton

Fredericksburg

“A lifelong animal lover, Teresa graduated from James Monroe High School and went on to retire from Geico.”

Albert Victor Patty Jr.

Fredericksburg

“Born in Trinidad and Tobago, he moved to the United States in 1970, where he served in the United States Army, educated himself, and worked as a teacher and coach for more than 20 years. Junior’s memory will remain in the hearts of his family, friends, and numerous students who recently shared countless stories of their time with him and lessons learned on Facebook.”

James Poehling

Fredericksburg

“Jim made friends wherever he went and was an active member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fredericksburg. He was also a regular at Gold’s Gym where he was known for his ‘Grandpa jokes.’”

Thelma Dillard Randall

Fredericksburg

“Thelma worked many years for G & H Manufacturing (Pants Factory) and Spotsylvania County School System. She enjoyed cooking, shopping, and spending time with family and friends. She was a kind-hearted person always willing to lend a helping hand to others. Thelma was loved and will be missed dearly by her family and friends.”

Cindy Rider

Stafford

Robert Savage

Fredericksburg

“Robert was a dedicated HVAC mechanic. Beyond his professional life, he was an enthusiastic sports fan and an avid comic book collector.”

Jeffrey Alan Smith

Spotsylvania

“Second only to the love for his wife, Jeffrey deeply loved his daughters and grandchildren. He loved watching movies with Madison and playing trains with Jameson. Welcoming and loving them as members of his own family Jeffrey enjoyed spending time with his son in laws Josh and Kevin. In particular, Jeffrey thoroughly enjoyed their annual visit to Kings Dominion’s Halloween Haunt. He was however thoroughly unimpressed with Busch Garden’s Howl-O-Scream.”

Charles Robert Tabor

Fredericksburg

“Bob was a Marine veteran and served honorably in the United States Marine Corps. He achieved the rank of CPL E-4 1958-1961.”

Lucille Walter

Spotsylvania

“Lucille loved spending time with family, camping, and her pets. She enjoyed ice cold beer and her nighttime shot.”

