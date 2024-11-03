John Roy Adams

Stafford

“John worked for the VA Dept of Juvenile Justice as Director of Food Operations. In addition to spending time with his puppies, John enjoyed reading, amusement parks, and camping.”

Edna Christine Allen

Stafford

“She was also a lifetime member of the White Oak Rescue Squad. She had great work ethics, and was a hard worker, and excelled at everything job she did. During her lifetime she was employed by Morganstern Pants Factory, Sunshine Laundry, Diamond Cleaners, Woolco, Princess House Crystal, and Dollar Tree. Christine had many hobbies, including cooking, reading her Bible, playing bingo, and listening to gospel music. She cherished her family deeply and would always be there to help whenever possible.”

Janet Carnes

Spotsylvania

“Janet will be missed dearly by all who were lucky enough to have known her, including the many friends of the family.”

Constance Chapin

Lake of the Woods

“Connie was primarily an extraordinary homemaker, really special wife, and a dedicated mother and grandmother. Many of their friends, who were fortunate enough to know her, always called her ‘Aunt Connie.’ In her earlier years, she was employed as a telephone operator in Franklin, PA. She was retired from the Office of the Architect of the Capitol of the United States.”

Clifton Cusick

“After retiring from the Secret Service, he worked as a Deputy Sheriff with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office in the roles of animal control officer, patrol deputy, civil process deputy, court security deputy and evidence custodian until his retirement in 2016. Cliff found joy in singing and shared his talent for many years as a member of the Stafford Regional Choral Society, Reedville Festival Chorale, and with the church choirs at Regester Chapel United Methodist Church and Light of Christ Anglican Church.”

Mary H. Gallahan

Spotsylvania

Aubrey Kirtley

Spotsylvania

“Aubrey retired as a supervisor for General Products. He was also the founder of Kirtley’s Greenhouse.”

Angelo Alfred Laviano

Locust Grove

“Angelo was a retired engineering manager who worked on projects for the FAA and USPS. He was a Korean War Army veteran, during which he earned the rank of Sergeant. He was active in the Knights of Columbus, having served as both Grand Knight and Faithful Navigator. He enjoyed reading, golfing, and playing the guitar.”

Dorothy Katherine Mackey

Fredericksburg

Donald Ray Marshall

Caroline

“Donald loved hunting deer and fishing. He retired from Tallant as a supervisor after more than 30 years. Donald was very proud to be a member of the Patawomeck Indian Tribe and loved animals especially his dogs.”

Jose Francisco Mathew

Fredericksburg

“Army Sgt. 1st Class, Jose F. Mathew honorably served and retired as a proud veteran of the U.S. Army in 1994 at Fort Belvoir, Virginia. He loved traveling and music, especially salsa, blues, and motown. Jose was a lifelong New York Yankees and Giants fan. But most of all, Jose loved his beautiful wife and family with all his heart and soul. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.”

Thomas Moreland

Fredericksburg

Phyllis Jean Muscolino

King George

Patsy J. Pollard

Fredericksburg

“Known for her kindness, outgoing nature, and fierce dedication to family, Patsy touched the lives of all who knew her.”

David Frederick Russell

Spotsylvania

“Ever the hard worker, David juggled various jobs to support his family while pursuing ministry opportunities. In the 1950s, he modified B-52 bombers at Boeing Aircraft Company. He later worked as an electronics technician and as a substitute teacher. Years later, and with the help of his four teenage sons, David owned and operated a construction business. In 1974, he took a position with the Lowes Corporation and worked there until 1992.

David was a lifelong learner. He studied at Fredericksburg Bible Institute and Seminary, eventually earning bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in theology and a second doctorate in religious education. He also served on the seminary’s faculty for over 20 years, including posts as academic dean and administrative dean.”

Coach Jack Shepard

Spotsylvania

Doris Ann Torrice

Fredericksburg

“Doris received her undergraduate degree from Mary Washington College and earned her master’s degree in education from the University of Virginia. Her career in education spanned four decades. She began as a teacher in King George and Stafford counties, then became a guidance counselor, guidance director, and assistant principal at Groveton High School in Fairfax County. From there, Doris went on to become one of the first female principals of a secondary school in the Commonwealth of Virginia at Hayfield High School in Fairfax County. She completed her career as a deputy superintendent of Fairfax County Public Schools.”

Robert Edward Weaver

Fredericksburg

“Bob was a husband, father, friend, golfer, musician, and the most handsome guy in the room. He was a United States Army Veteran and a devoted employee of Safeway, as a Meat Cutter for 42 years. He would tell you his biggest accomplishments included being married to his beautiful best friend, Catherine ‘Diann’ Weaver, for 59 years and his two children, Robert, and Wendy. Let us not forget, he also achieved the illusive hole in one at Burke Lake Golf Center.

Bob was very proud of his family and worked hard to meet their needs. He was an excellent provider, the life of the party, an avid reader, a dedicated employee and one heck of a meatloaf maker. He made people laugh, he said what was on his mind, he met great adversity in his health with an even greater resilience, and he had excellent taste in music.”

