Jean Ann Biggar

Fredericksburg

“She will be remembered for her unwavering faith as well as being a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend.”

Kathleen Kateley Bramlette

Fredericksburg

Michael David Brewer

Fredericksburg

“He loved his family, his wife, hunting with his brother-in-law, fishing, golfing, snowboarding, his dogs, listening to music, and the neighborhood dad crew. He always put his family first; he and his wife loved raising their girls together. Above all else, he loved being a dad. He was so incredibly proud of his two daughters, Samantha and Shelby. Being able to teach them anything and watching them succeed was his highlight achievement.”

Lawrence Edgar Brown

Fredericksburg

“He graduated from James Monroe High School in Fredericksburg in 1986, and immediately enlisted in the US Navy, where he proudly served six years. He was stationed in Pearl Harbor and was a veteran of Operation Desert Storm. After his honorable discharge he returned to Fredericksburg where he met his future husband in summer 1993. He and Duane Wooldridge (Scooter) were wed in Washington, DC, in April 2010 after the overdue recognition of marriage equality. At the time of his passing, Larry and Scooter had marked 31 years as partners in life.”

David Ray Campbell

Fredericksburg

“David is well known for his work ethic and never stopping until the job is done. During his hospital stay, he even received a call from a farmer offering a bushel of crabs if he came to fix his combine in Maryland. [David] responded, ‘I will take a look at it when I get out of the hospital, but I don’t know when that will be.’ That is the kind of man he was, always putting others first, always doing what is right, what needs to be done, helping family, friends and strangers in need without any hesitation.

David enjoyed working in his garden and drinking beer when he was not working. He will be missed by all those who were blessed enough to have met him.”

Gay Lynn Chewning

Spotsylvania

“She retired from Mary Washington Hospital where she enjoyed working security. She and Chuck loved going to craft shows and taking trips to Tennessee. She loved the Redskins and Nascar, watching (shopping) QVC and of course her cats. Gay had a heart of gold & never met a stranger.”

John Lee Cook Jr.

Fredericksburg

Bonnie Cooper

Fredericksburg

“Bonnie dedicated much of her life to civil service, spending majority of her career at the Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) in Dahlgren, where she was known for her professionalism and warmth. Outside of work, Bonnie found joy in the simple pleasures of life. She was an avid gardener, loved spending time at the beach, and cherished moments with her family.”

Gerry Fink

Fredericksburg

“He was a CPA based in Chicago with a 33-year career at Arthur Andersen and 5 years with Deloitte. All of his family and friends will remember his prowess at trivia, his famous Christmas eggnog, his love of sports, his dry wit and Midwestern sarcasm but most of all for his giving, kindhearted soul.”

Thomas Jun Git Fong

Fredericksburg

“He was born on May 14, 1944, in China, the son of the late Donald and Susan (Yee) Fong. Thomas served his country in the United States Marine Corps, retiring as a Major.”

Donald Allen Huffman Jr.

Spotsylvania

“He worked for many years for their family business, Jack’s Sheet Metal, before becoming a tow truck driver. Donie loved all things automotive and mechanic-related - Mustangs, motorcycles and more. He enjoyed long drives with his dog and his son.”

Oscar Magno Laserna

Fredericksburg

“Oscar was a hard-working, successful, and well-respected OB-GYN physician and surgeon at Mary Washington Hospital and during his annual medical missions in the Philippines. He was an esteemed physician and exemplary pillar of the community, loved by his patients, colleagues, nurses, hospital staff, and anyone who had the pleasure of making his acquaintance. In addition to being a remarkable and distinguished physician, he was extremely amiable, had the kindest heart, and was absolutely selfless; hence the innumerable people who loved and revered him.

Whether it was a special event, spending a weekend at one of our colleges, going out to happy hour for oysters and wine, or joining us at a friend's house to eat crabs (dad's favorite!) and just hang out, everyone always enjoyed Papa Doc's company and reveled in his presence, not to mention his unfiltered bluntness which kept everyone laughing.”

Rosalia Marie Lomeo

Fredericksburg

“She and her husband founded the Arthritis Center, which proudly served the Fredericksburg area for many years. Her patients quickly became her friends and extended family. Her boundless energy and devotion did not stop after she left the office, as she was also a beloved mother to three wonderful sons. She enjoyed gardening, hiking, and piano.”

Andrea W. Messer

Spotsylvania

Thomas A. Middlebrooks

Spotsylvania

“Thomas proudly served in the U.S. Army Band as a trumpet player from 1958 to 1961. He worked as a pharmacist from 1965 until his retirement in 2016. Thomas was also a devoted member of Salem Fields Community Church.”

Arden B. Parsons

Fredericksburg

“She was an avid reader, especially of British history, enjoyed traveling the world with her beloved husband, John, and volunteered with the Fredericksburg United Methodist Church’s Outreach and Meals on Wheels programs.”

Thomas Jeffrey Parsons

Fredericksburg

“Jeff was most proud of his four amazing kids. His happiest moments were in the revelry of their achievements. He loved being known as their dad and always welcomed having a house full of their friends at any given time. He was just as proud to become a ‘papaw’ and cherished every moment with his grandson.”

Rita Edith Pemberton

Fredericksburg

Frances Martha Reimold

Spotsylvania

“Fran worked for the Federal Government at Quantico, VA until she retired in 1998. She loved working with the young Marines, inviting them home for a home cooked meal on the holidays. They dubbed her ‘Mom of Marines.’ Fran Reimold enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren and entertainment at the lake. She also likes gardening, reading, puzzles and her various pets she took care of over the years.”

Roy “Daner” Richardson III

Spotsylvania

“He was a proud retired firefighter at Quantico Marine Corps base, having served from 1987-2013. Daner volunteered his time and efforts to numerous local fire stations to include Prince William County, Manassas City, Lake Jackson, Chancellorsville and Collinsville. He developed a deep sense of duty and camaraderie during his time and earned a reputation for his never-ending hard work and graciousness.”

Alicia del Carmen Rivas-Guttierez

Fredericksburg

Araceli Amadelia Jimenez Sanchez

Fredericksburg

Judith Ann Schultz

Spotsylvania

Bonnie Susan Schwartz

Fredericksburg

“Bonnie had many interests and hobbies. She shared the love of antiques and going to yard and garage sales with her sister Tammy. She loved watching her favorite sports team the Washington Nationals. She also loved the ocean and loved to vacation on Hilton Head Island. On Sundays she enjoyed hiking and picnicking in Prince William Forest Park. Bonnie loved to bake and everyone enjoyed her desserts. Gardening was another one of her hobbies that she loved to do. She loved cats and dogs and above all she loved her little dog Nugget, who accompanied her on all her trips and hikes and picnics.”

Pamela Jean Simone

Caroline

Rita Kay Smith

Spotsylvania

“She attended Stafford Senior High School and graduated with honors from Bluefield College. Rita worked for the Naval Service Warfare Center (NSWC) for more than 30 years. She was a lifetime member of Fredericksburg Rescue Squad.”

Catherine Ann Sollom

Stafford

“Cathy passionately served our nation for over 30 years as a civil servant, predominantly with her beloved United States Marine Corps. Cathy’s work took her on adventures over the world and she continued her worldly travels with Bob during retirement.”

