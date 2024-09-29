Patricia Ann Bartman

Fredericksburg

Alfred Eugene Bonds

Fredericksburg

“When Alfred wasn’t working, ministering, or spending time with his family and close friends, he loved nothing more than watching football (Washington Redskins/ Commanders and Baltimore Ravens to be clear), Star Trek, Westerns, taking his girls on day trips to parks, mountains and beaches, staying on top of politics, and studying the Bible.”

Cassey Renee Brown

Spotsylvania

“Cassey worked for the Commissioner of Revenue office in Spotsylvania County for several years. She will be remembered for her creative spirit and gentle soul. An avid crafter, she found joy in cross-stitching, crocheting, and creating different patterns and pieces. She enjoyed listening to numerous country music singers whenever possible. She also loved spontaneous traveling, a shared passion with her daughter - specifically trips to Chincoteague, VA. Above all, she cherished simple moments with her beloved family and cats.”

Helen K. Chytilo

“Helen was born in Russia and came to the United States when she was very young. She contracted Polio, though that never slowed her down. Helen enjoyed such things as traveling, singing, and performing in the local theater group. After high school she went to work for Clairol. She met her husband at one of the many Russian dances she loved to attend. They eloped shortly after, and had two daughters, Lisa and Donna. After retiring from her job at General Foods, they moved from New Jersey to Virginia.

Walter and Helen loved history and loved visiting Disney. Helen enjoyed gardening, crafting, and spending time with animals.”

Patricia Anne Chilton Craft

Stafford

“Pat was born in Chatham Heights to George T. and Gracie Chilton. She graduated from Stafford High School in 1961.”

Phyllis Rowe Davis

Fredericksburg

“Phyllis was born in Spotsylvania to John and Mildred Rowe. She grew up near Fredericksburg and finished high school at Spotsylvania High. Phyllis had many jobs but retired as a secretary at the Pentagon. In her spare time, she loved to garden, crochet, and give her blankets to family and friends.”

Virginia Clore Estes

Spotsylvania

“Virginia was a graduate of Spotsylvania High School and began her long-standing career with AT&T at the age of 19. She thrived in her role within Customer Service and was an active member of AT&T’s volunteer group, The Pioneers.

A devout member of Fairview Baptist Church for many decades, Virginia’s faith was a cornerstone of her life. Her commitment to her community extended into her passion for gardening. Known affectionately as the Flower Lady, Virginia led numerous community garden clubs and was a National Garden Club Master Judge Emeritus. In recognition of her contributions, the Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair named its flower show the Virginia Estes Flower Show in 2023, and in 2024, she was honored with Emeritus Board Member Status of the Agricultural Fair.”

Tammy Lynn Golden

Stafford

“Tammy was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, and aunt. She lived her passions to the fullest; a trait that was evident in her skill as an exceptional master esthetician. Her passions also included vacations to the beach, being Rick’s co-pilot, riding motorcycles, and supporting soccer. Tammy was always a pillar of support to her family and friends.”

Randall Neal Lauderman

Fredericksburg

“A proud veteran and former Marine Corps drill instructor, Randy retired from the Marines after 20 years, attaining the rank of Gunnery Sergeant. While enlisted, he served in the Gulf War including Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm.”

Kashmira Palkhivala

Fredericksburg

“Born to Phiroze and Colie Kanga on January 4, 1950, in Mumbai, India, Kash's journey was one of love and adventure. At just 16, she met her future husband, Percy, and after a seven-year courtship, they married on December 28, 1973. Together, they embraced a life filled with exploration and happiness, first leaving India for Iran, and later, making their way to their American Dream in the United States. They were married for over fifty blissful years.

As the Director of Human Resources at International Flavors & Fragrances in New York City, Kash formed a network of colleagues who quickly became lifelong friends. Her dedication and devotion to the well-being of people was easily recognized and earned her the trust, loyalty, respect and affection from all that work with her.”

Sandra Gail Phipps

Fredericksburg

“Sandra adored her Grandchildren and loved to spend time with them. She was a huge animal lover and took loving care of a number of cats and dogs throughout her life. Sandra was passionate about history, politics, music and traveling. She enjoyed cooking and exploring recipes that reminded her of her family.”

Louise Yvonne Shanaberger

Fredericksburg

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit our website at the link that follows.

Local Obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past month, our reporting was:

$8 a month supports great journalism

First to report on a Spotsylvania School teacher arrested for bringing drugs onto campus.

First to report on new facility fees leveled by MWHC on patient bills.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Provided extensive coverage of the cellphone bans that are sweeping local school districts.

And so much more, like Clay Jones, Drew Gallagher, Hank Silverberg, and more.

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month