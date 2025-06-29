Sharon Faye Accola

Spotsylvania

“Sharon will be dearly missed by her family and everyone who knew her. She loved everyone!”

Moses Bacchus

Fredericksburg

“For 28 years, Moses was a dedicated and valued part of the Brookdale Hospital [in New York & New Jersey] community. His work was essential to the daily operations of the hospital, and he took great pride in contributing to the care and well-being of others. His reliability, quiet strength, and friendly nature left a lasting impression on everyone who knew him.”

Rebecca Hall Baechtel

Fredericksburg

Ronald Leo Eckman

Fredericksburg

“Ronald and Mildred enjoyed traveling the country researching their families’ genealogies. Ronald also enjoyed model trains and browsing his extensive library of reference materials. He was a student of history and in recent years, traveled with his family to Mount Rushmore and to Hawaii to view the USS Arizona. He enjoyed sharing the details of those trips with others.”

Michael Bruce Carneal

Spotsylvania

“Mike proudly dedicated over 20 years of service to Spotsylvania County Utilities, where he built lasting friendships and took pride in his work.

A lifelong sports enthusiast, Mike spent many years playing basketball, volleyball, golf, and softball—sports he truly loved. He devoted 10+ years coaching basketball and volleyball at Chancellor High School, where both of his daughters attended.

One of his greatest joys was coaching his daughters, sharing his knowledge, encouragement, and competitive spirit with them and their teams. Mike poured his heart into every game, whether he was on the court or cheering from the sidelines.”

Vidya Devi Chalise

Fredericksburg

Kathy Lynn Garrison

Locust Grove

“She loved to do puzzles, drink coffee and [watch] tv. She also loved outdoor gardening, the beach and girl trips. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.”

Sylvia Jean Haga

Fredericksburg

“She was an infant teacher at His Precious Children daycare for several years and was a member of The Church of God of Prophecy on White Oak Road (218).”

Thomas Gerard Hale

Stafford

“Tom worked at American Fletcher National Bank until being shipped to Vietnam. He was a Demolition Specialist with the 2nd Brigade, 1st Infantry Division at Diam, a formidable job jumping out of a helicopter to plant mines.

After coming home to Indianapolis, he started a new job as a computer specialist, communications specialist, and project manager. His boss was an attractive young lady, and he soon married her! The love of his life, Catherine Applegate Mastrippolito. They married on July 16, 1995. Then, they moved to Stafford, Virginia, where Tom renovated the basement into an in-law sweet for his mother-in-law, Catherine Applegate. Sadly, Cathy passed away in 2018. They had many wonderful memories traveling to Europe and Thailand, enjoying their dogs, and enjoying their apiary business of honey, cosmetics, and candles. Tom and Cathy also enjoyed spoiling their grandchildren.”

Michelle Ivanna Johnson

Fredericksburg

Glen D. Jones

Stafford

“Glen was a truck driver for 44 years. He worked for The Anderson Company and was best known as ‘Lil Man.’ His strong work ethic and dependability was a huge asset for all companies he worked for during his career.

Glen enjoyed everything about the outdoors and working with his hands. From tending to his lawn and garden, working on his truck, and woodworking projects, he liked to keep himself busy.

He thoroughly enjoyed building tractor trailer models as a hobby and received awards and medals for those he entered into contests. He was a lifelong Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Dallas Cowboys fan.”

Margaret Rokowati Katonivualiku

Fredericksburg

Andrew Paul Mesterhazy

Fredericksburg

John Keith “Johnny” Morgan

Stafford

“Johnny was a member of Bethel Baptist Church and a lifetime resident of Stafford County. His favorite activities included hunting and fishing. Johnny was employed by the FMC Cellophane Plant until it’s closing in March 1978. He then worked for Prince William County Service Authority until he retired.”

Dorothy “Dottie” Spicer Pletch

Spotsylvania

“Following Hank’s death in 2013, Dottie moved back to Spotsylvania to be closer to family, friends, and the farm where she was born. She will always be remembered for her love of cooking, American Idol, country music, dogs, and most of all, her love for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She adored time spent with family and friends, most notably during her beach vacations with family at Oak Island, North Carolina.”

Richard Lee Reichert Sr.

Spotsylvania

“Richard was actively involved with the Zion Methodist Church in Spotsylvania Courthouse, including being a trustee and Lay Leader. He was a Melvin Jones award winning Lions Club International member and held many officer positions throughout the years. Richard was an avid NASCAR fan and attended many race tracks with family and friends. He and his wife also enjoyed playing Mr. & Mrs. Claus for many organizations.”

Sandra Lee “Sandi” Riley

Spotsylvania

David R. Ryder

Fredericksburg

“He was preceded in death by several cherished family members including his son, David Wayne Ryder who welcomed him home; along with his faithful cat, Charlie, who was never far from his side.

During his working years, David built a successful career in the used car business, owning and operating several used car dealerships. In his free time, he enjoyed reading the newspaper and watching classic westerns.

He will be remembered for his love of the Dallas Cowboys, flea marketing, cars, and good food.”

Robert Matthew Sanford

Fredericksburg

“Mr. Sanford had a unique sense of humor, broad intelligence, high integrity and morals, empathy, and compassion. He will be missed by all those who knew him.”

Dorette Irene Turgeon

Fredericksburg

“Dorette was an avid reader, seamstress, enjoyed quilting, and loved to cook. She owned her own business for over 40 years, Dorette’s Alterations in Woodbridge, VA. She loved the water and spending her summers in Maine. She was a devoted mother and grandmother and spending time with her family was the most important thing to her.”

Roger Arthur Wedel

“He served his country with distinction as a Captain in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War, where he flew as a navigator aboard aerial refueling aircraft. His role was both technically demanding and critically important—guiding complex mid-air refueling operations that sustained countless missions and lives.

Roger’s commitment to service didn’t end when his time in uniform did. As an attorney, he dedicated his legal career to advocating for fellow veterans, helping them secure the benefits, care, and recognition they so deeply deserved. His work was grounded in compassion and a deep respect for those who had served—a quiet but powerful extension of his own sense of duty.”

Peggy Dallas Wheless

“Family was the cornerstone of Peggy’s life. Situated on 14-acres, her childhood home was a hub of activity where she picked berries, canned vegetables, played with her siblings and gathered with her extended family. At 18, Peggy married Robert, who enlisted in the U.S. Army. Together they embarked on an adventure that took them far away from their Virginia roots. From Massachusetts to Turkey, New Jersey to Arizona, and ultimately to Germany, Peggy embraced the adventure of military life. She described finding her ‘home’ in Germany, where her small family of five truly blossomed.”

Ines Maria Willis

Fredericksburg

“Ms. Willis was born in Peleliu, Palau, and graduated from Chaminade University of Honolulu. A devoted member of St. Mary Catholic Church, she actively served in the Magdalenes and the Legion of Mary, where she also held the role of treasurer for several years.”

