JoAnn “Polly” Allen

King George

“JoAnn was a homemaker who enjoyed gardening, crafting, and reading her Bible. She was a member of Mountain View Baptist Church where she was a Sunday school teacher.”

Patricia Ann Arvai

Fredericksburg

John Arthur Bettis

Fredericksburg

“John spent time very happy and blessed with Hilda Beach who he shared a deep love and long admiration for. Their time together and happiness carried John through his final days where he passed peacefully in his sleep.

John was a machinist by trade with an amazing gift that made him one of the best. He had a long and successful career of 35 years with the FMC plant. John then continued as a machinist with GMC for another 10 years before retirement.”

Marjorie Ann Boehmer

Stafford

Edward Max Conrad

Fredericksburg

“Ed was happiest when he could be outdoors working in his yard and garden. He loved cutting fresh roses to give to his three daughters-in-law. When he picked the fresh vegetables from his garden each summer, he would always be eager to share them with his friends and family.”

Gary R. Davis

Stafford

“Gary was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps and was a large equipment truck driver for most of his life. Gary loved NASCAR races, Nags Head and the Outer Banks, and watching the Washington Commanders football team. He also enjoyed going to the casinos at National Harbor and Las Vegas with his cousin, Sheila and her husband, Sunny.”

James William Davis

Fredericksburg

Steven Allen Frock

Fredericksburg

“He retired as a Software Configuration Manager at the Naval Base in Dahlgren where he worked for over 30 years.”

James Joseph Herrick

Spotsylvania

“Jim will be remembered as a devoted husband and loving father. His family will fondly remember his gentle nature, kindness, and love for classic cars, travel and a good whisky.”

Walter David Knight

“Walter (better known as David) was a US Navy Veteran. He proudly served on the USS Randolph as Boatswain’s Mate, 3rd Class during the Korean War. David went on after serving the military to working as a supervisor for MP Inc. until he retired.

He spent every day working tirelessly on his farm tending to his cattle and the fields. He made sure to find time in his busy day to make sure he included his family in everything he did. His grandson was one of his greatest blessings, which he loved so much and enjoyed most of his time spent with him.”

Thomas Lake

Spotsylvania

“As a proud United States Army retiree and longtime postal worker, he dedicated much of his career to serving his country and community. In retirement, Tom became involved in local initiatives, volunteering for Meals on Wheels and helping organize food drives to help those in need. He also had a passion for Farming. An avid runner, he participated in marathons and other races, always striving to challenge himself and staying active.”

Justin Lee McClellan

Stafford

“Justin was a graduate of North Star High School in Boswell, PA. He loved family vacations to the beach and ski slopes. He shared a passion for Star Wars and video games with his son, Christopher. He and [his son] William shared a love for paintball and enjoyed traveling to tournaments and competitions. His sons were his pride and joy.

He was an avid fan of the Detroit Lions and the Michigan Wolverines. He was a loving father and son and will be greatly missed by family and friends. May he rest in God’s loving arms.”

Dorian “Junior” Garfield Myers

Fredericksburg

“Dorian enjoyed playing cards, especially canasta. A good evening, for him, was sitting on the porch, with family, laughing and drinking a milkshake. The twinkle in his eye and his sly smile will be greatly missed by those that loved him.

Dorian bought his farm at age 17 and continued farming and breeding cows until he was 89 years old. He also worked in construction, building many houses in the local area.”

William Earl Monroe

Fredericksburg

“He was a lifelong [resident] of Fredericksburg and he retired from Safeway.”

Catherine Curtis Prince

Fredericksburg

“Catherine was a bright light to all those who she crossed paths with, and her endearing and infectious smile was only one reason that everyone grew to love her. She will be dearly missed, but she served the Lord well and we will be together again. It will never be goodbye, but until we see you again.”

Tristan “TJ” Joseph Proctor

“TJ has always loved playing video games and watching anime and cartoons with his brother Freddie. He enjoyed beating his cousins in Wii bowling and Wii party. He loved playing in his grandparents’, Gene and Cozette's, pool, and swimming in the ocean. He enjoyed running and listening to (and making) music. In highschool, he played the drums and was a part of his school's choir.



TJ has always had a great sense of humor. He loved joking with family and friends. His laugh was infectious, loud, and a little goofy.”

Alyce Ann Talley Roberts

Spotsylvania

“Our Alyce was an accomplished educator, graduating from Mary Washington College and earning her master’s degree from the University of Virginia, and she applied her talents teaching at John J. Wright, Thornburg, and Freedom, eventually even teaching the children of some of her earliest students! She loved photographing her students at various school sporting events, was the head of the yearbook committee for many, many years, and showed her pride and joy by taking pictures of her daughter and others at baton twirling and dance events.”

James Trevor Reid

Spotsylvania

“Trevor lived by the motto F.O.E (Family Over Everything) and cherished his siblings, nothing came before them. His unwavering dedication to his family was evident in all he did. Trevor's passion for football was unparalleled, particularly for the Spotsylvania Knights. His Friday nights on the sidelines with his dad were among his favorite moments, reflecting his deep love for the sport and his family.”

Robert H. Roser Jr.

Stafford

Thomas James Synan II

Spotsylvania

Marsha Jo Watson

Stafford

