Diana Lee Aimbez

Spotsylvania

Christopher Gregory Brenner

Fredericksburg

Joseph Daniel Carlisle

Fredericksburg

Janice Lavell Catlett

Spotsylvania

“Janice had a passion for gardening and taking care of her home and lawn, a passion for politics, a love for family gatherings especially on big holidays that were celebrated in her childhood home, her weekly dinners with her mom and dad, hanging out with her close friends, a huge love for her daddy's bacon and biscuits, and spoiling her nieces and nephews, which she adored more than life itself.”

Ruby Lee Coleman

Caroline

“She was known for her love of family, holidays spent together, and all her many animals, including her horses and dogs. She had an infectious laugh and a very strong will. Ruby touched the hearts of everyone she met. She had a talent for leaving a mark and making her presence known and will be missed by all who knew her.”

Laco “Bobby” Conley

Stafford

“Mr. Conley attended The Virginia School for Deaf and Blind. After school he married Sandra Wenzel in 1972 and worked a short time for Rockingham poultry. Then they moved to Stafford County where was employed by Stafford Schools for 38 years. Bobby was a member of Fredericksburg Baptist Church. Mr. Conley loved his church and his deaf community family. He enjoyed watching Western movies, games shows and action movies. He also enjoyed putting together puzzles.”

Charles Epp Duncan

Spotsylvania

Doris M. Gayle

Spotsylvania

“Doris enjoyed gardening, she especially adored her roses and loved bird watching. She cherished spending time with her family and exploring new places through travel. Deeply faithful, she was a devoted member of Healing Wings Church in Bumpass, VA. Her kindness, devotion, and love for life will be greatly missed.”

Richard David Glasgow Sr.

Fredericksburg

“His greatest joy in life was his family, which he cherished deeply. Whenever given the opportunity, Richard would boast about his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, telling anyone who would listen about each of them. He took pride in each of their accomplishments and while he may not have been able to see them every day, his love for them was never diminished. In the last years of his life, Richard bonded with his cats, Pretty and Peanut, treating them like his children, too, as they followed him around and sat with him. Beyond his immediate family, Richard was a cherished brother, loving uncle, and friend to many. He created a legacy of love that extended far beyond his family, touching the lives of everyone who had the privilege to know him. He was known for his humor, willingness to drop everything to help someone, and for always having a kind word and a listening ear.”

Alma Lucille Henderson

Fredericksburg

“Known for her infectious laughter and boundless energy, Alma was a fixture at country music dances across the region. She had the gift of never meeting a stranger. making friends wherever she went. A daily conversationalist, she cherished her time chatting with friends and family, always brightening their days.

Alma's kindness extended to all living creatures, she delighted in feeding the wild birds and enjoyed the surprise visits from rabbits and groundhogs in her garden. An avid reader and passionate gardener, Alma found joy in the beauty of flowers, despite her mother's playful chiding ‘You can't eat flowers.’”

Margaret D. Hooe (age 100)

Fredericksburg

Erlinda Jordan

Fredericksburg

“Erlinda was a pillar of support for her family and friends, always ready with a compassionate ear and wise advice. She loved life and thanked the Lord for every day she received, never taking a day for granted. Erlinda's life was filled with family and friends. She also loved the Red Hats, exercising and bowling. She held a special place in her heart for her companions, cat Mimi and parrot Toby. Erlinda will live in the hearts of her family and friends, who will cherish memories of her as a beautiful, intelligent, and compassionate lady with a remarkable zest for life.”

Carrie Mae Kurtz

Spotsylvania

Joe Anthony Palacios

Fredericksburg

“Joey enjoyed hobbies like skateboarding, drawing, listening to music & hiking. He loved a good time. He had a contagious energy that lit up every room he entered.”

Irene Hilda Parrotte

Stafford

Keiko Yamauchi Santino

Fredericksburg

“She devoted her time to being a stay-at-home mom and was known for being a selfless caregiver; always caring for her own daughters, her grandchildren and other children known by the family. She loved being at as many of the family functions as possible including sporting events, family cookouts, birthdays, weddings, graduations and more. She loved her garden and always had a ‘green thumb” when tending to it.’ Keiko was also very well known for her cooking. Her fried rice and egg rolls were the best in town. Her love language was food and she loved to feed others.”

Wayne Toby Wells

Fredericksburg

