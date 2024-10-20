Roy Edward Bethel Jr.

Fredericksburg

“He worked as a contractor for DOD for 50 plus years. Roy enjoyed traveling with his wife, Wanda, and was an avid golf fan.”

Joyce Anne Cooper

Stafford

“Joyce Anne retired from the City of Fredericksburg Public Works Department.

Joyce Anne loved her sons and grandchildren enormously. She loved to shower everyone with gifts for birthdays and especially Christmas. Joyce Anne and her sister Mary would endlessly shop to ensure everyone received what they wanted on their Christmas list.”

Shirley Elaine Diethorn

Caroline

David Lee Vander Haeghe

Spotsylvania

“David was a devoted and loving husband and father. David was a hard worker and provider with a 10-year career at CSX Railroad. He prioritized his relationship with the Lord and was a strong man of faith with a heart for God. David loved the outdoors, he and his family spent their time camping, hiking, paddleboarding, and traveling.”

Lisa Lynn Hayes-Lacasse

Spotsylvania

“She loved to read when she was not spending time with her family or discovering new restaurants. Lisa would join in bible studies, volunteer in her community, and participate in mission trips.”

Manuel Alberto Wong Huayanca

Fredericksburg

Pat Sullivan Moore

Stafford

“Her final position was as the Supervising Editor for the Computer Sciences School at Quantico. She and her team were responsible for all printed educational materials and correspondence for the school. During her tenure, the field of word processing was in its infancy and was in demand to replace the typewriter. Pat held the distinction of testing and assessing all new hardware and software before its introduction to other personnel.”

