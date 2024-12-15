William Thomas Aimino

Fredericksburg

“William really enjoyed RC cars, WWE, Yugi-oh, Pokemon Go, video games, and anime. His favorite times were spending time with his family. Nothing meant more to him.”

James Clemons Anderson

Spotsylvania

“Jim settled into his role as ‘Papa’ and life was non-stop with family fun at countless softball games, baseball games, fishing trips, school programs, church activities, hosting gatherings, dinners out, road trips, mowing the lawn, mulching the leaves, and creating scrapbooks with Shirley in side-by-side desk areas. Jim continued his life-long hobby of genealogy research and proudly joined the Col. Fielding Lewis Chapter Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution. He planned their trips and corresponded with family and friends all over the world through their annual Christmas letters and Facebook. Jim counted his many blessings ‘ton by ton,’ but it would be impossible to list them all! He said all the time, ‘God has richly blessed.’”

James Michael Baziluik

Fredericksburg

Kirby Franklin Day

Fredericksburg

“Frankie retired from Fairfax County in 2002 and enjoyed playing his many guitars, riding his motorcycle and cruising on the high seas. His favorite times were spending time with friends and family, going on adventures, playing cards, jig-saw puzzles, and board games.”

Elio Castillo Garrido

Stafford

Richard Eden Griffith

Fredericksburg

“Born on September 27, 1936, in Sperryville, Virginia, to the late James and Elsie Griffith, Richard grew up tending to cows, sheep, pigs, and orchards, and working with the farms work horses. He loved his neighbors dearly, enjoyed reading books, and spent most of his time woodworking in his garage. He had a 30-year career at The Southland Corporation where he was known as “Dick”. Richard proudly served in the United States Air Force for six years, spending most of his time stationed in Okinawa, Japan.”

Jimmie Hudnall

Stafford

“Jim Don spent 35 years in the communications industry and later retired from Lucent Technologies. He started his career as a lineman for Bell South and progressed to senior level positions. He often traveled ahead of the President of the United States as part of the Advanced Communications Network.

In his spare time, he enjoyed meeting up with his friends to play golf and watching sporting events, especially football. His greatest joy was spending time with his family.”

Brianna Elizabeth Kasey

Fredericksburg

“Brianna had the most contagious laugh and possessed a joy that we’ve yet to find in any other person. She loved her family and anyone she met. Though facing her many challenges with Cordelia de Lange Syndrome, she always had a smile and brightened everyone’s day. Brianna loved her football and exploring around the house or anywhere she visited. Her spunk and determination amazed doctors throughout the years. She touched countless lives and brought us all closer to Jesus. She truly was an angel on earth. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.”

Timothy Allen Lane

Caroline

Lucan Sheldon Lightfoot

Fredericksburg/Culpeper

“He grew up in a tight-knit community where he quickly gained a reputation for his integrity and unwavering determination. Lucan will be remembered for his gentle spirit, his unwavering optimism, and his profound love for life he left behind.”

Thomas Michael Powers

Fredericksburg

Stephen Russell Smith

Stafford

Dianne Marie Snedeker

Fredericksburg

“Dianne was a graduate of La Reine High School in Suitland, MD. She honorably served her country for nearly 30 years in numerous roles as a Central Intelligence Agency Officer. She rose to the grade of GS-15 before retiring early due to health issues. She was a faithful member of St. Jude Catholic Church of Fredericksburg. She loved to shop, was an avid reader and loved keeping up with friends and family, especially her grandchildren, via Facebook.”

Margaret L. Stump

Fredericksburg

“Maggie was a dedicated mom of three, hard worker, loved to walk, and was a member of Open Door Baptist Church.”

Norma de Trane

Fredericksburg

“Norma was always a sweet and friendly soul. She went out of her way to socialize with and make other people feel welcome. She had a habit of making new friends everywhere she went.”

Beverly Ann Williams

Spotsylvania

“She loved and cherished the time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed reading, watching her favorite shows, and listening to country and rock & roll music. She also enjoyed and treasured the company of her four-legged family members, Hot Chocolate, Snickers, and Lulu. And we are certain Butterscotch was there to greet her in Heaven.”

Robert Warren Upshaw

Spotsylvania

“Robert's passion was for opera and in Hartford he sang for several years with the Connecticut Opera Chorus and in a number of supporting roles. He was fond of telling how he sang the role of the Emperor of China to Birgit Nilsson's ‘Turandot’ in March 1962. He was also a member of the Summit NJ Chorale and in various church choirs wherever he lived. In Albuquerque he sang with the University Chorus and volunteered to teach the basics of French and German to senior citizens at the Manzano Mesa Center. Robert and Carolyn especially enjoyed the annual Santa fe Opera Festivals while living in NM. Robert and his wife enjoyed international travel after his retirement, visiting much of Latin America, Central and Eastern Europe, Russia, Scandinavia, Iceland, Greenland, China, Japan and South Korea. In retirement, Robert worked on his family genealogy, leaving a fairly complete record of his paternal Upshaw and maternal Day lines.”

Theresa Ann Young

Fredericksburg

“She always loved everyone and everything around her no matter what the situation was. She would always look for the good in any bad situations. Even though she has left this world early, we will need to remember her legacy, her infectious smile or silly laughs. Remember her waving goodbye to you when you left until she couldn't see you anymore. We can always say what if, but she would say, ‘what can we do for the future!’”

