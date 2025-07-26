“He was the proud owner of the family business, Atkinson Towing and a lifetime member of Company 4 Fire Department. Known for his skill and passion, Garnett was also a multi-time Mini Stock Racing winner at Old Dominion Speedway. Whether it was through mud bogs, demolition derbies, or sharing stories in the garage, he found joy in life’s loudest and liveliest moments.

More than anything, Garnett was everyone’s ‘Papa.’ He had a heart as big as his smile—always ready with a joke, a prank, or a helping hand. He was a natural teacher in towing and mechanics, a talented car remodeler and painter, and a devoted dog lover. His generosity knew no bounds; he would give the shirt off his back to a stranger without hesitation.”

Michael Wayne Bingler

Fredericksburg

Joyce Shelton Bradshaw

Stafford

“Joyce was a Stafford County native who after graduating as valedictorian of her high school class went on to get undergraduate and graduate degrees at Mary Washington College and the University of Virginia. She was a teacher of English and Latin in Prince William County, Fredericksburg City, and Stafford County. She later advanced to Assistant Principal in Stafford and Stafford County Head Start Director where she served the children and families of Stafford until her retirement. After a brief retirement, Joyce worked in her daughter’s, Anne Bradshaw’s, pediatric office until her untimely death. She loved to help and support children and adults. She was a faithful member of Bethel Baptist Church since childhood. Joyce served as a teacher, on numerous committees, and as a prayer partner. She believed in God, the death and resurrection of his son, Jesus Christ, and in eternal life in Heaven.”

“Harry fought in the Philippines during WWII rising from private to Staff Sergeant while leading a squad of infantrymen. He participated in the occupation of Japan and later served during the Korean War, was an atomic veteran attending bomb tests in Nevada, and was assigned to various duties during his 24 years on active duty…

After retiring from the Army he became an Assistant Professor at Pennsylvania State University-Dubois campus. He implemented the Associate Degree program and was instrumental in the growth of the program at Dubois and other branch campuses…

In his later years [in the Fredericksburg area] he volunteered at an elementary school to help children with reading and math difficulties, he was active in the Harmony retirement community as the President of the Resident Council and he taught himself to crochet and made over 100 cuddly octopuses for the preemies at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg.”

Arthur Stanley Crowe

Lake of the Woods

“Art was a devoted father and husband. He took immense pride in everything his children did. Whether he was celebrating their first steps, cheering from the sidelines at swim meets, attending their choir and band concerts, encouraging their artistic pursuits, building snow slides each winter, or tubing with them on the lake, Art was always present with unwavering love. His family was his greatest joy.”

James Alexander Fasano

Caroline

“Since childhood, Alex was happiest when reading a book; a weekly trip to the library was his favorite summertime activity. He also took joy in nature, whether hiking wooded trails, camping, climbing, backpacking or swimming. As he matured, you would often find him playing the piano or his saxophone, listening to music, or enjoying a craft cocktail and good food with friends and family. He especially enjoyed a night out for Mexican and queso. He loved his time at James Madison University, especially as a member of the Marching Royal Dukes. He had fond memories of his saxophone family, attending football games, fencing, and marching in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade.”

“Krisinda was known for her fierce loyalty, big hugs, and the kind of honesty that came from a place of deep love. She told it like it was, and you always left her presence feeling seen, stronger, and loved. Her strength and spirit will live on through the lives she touched.”

Melina Rae Gross

Fredericksburg

“Bill joined the United States Navy in 1952 and was a Retired U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman. Bill served aboard the USS General AE Anderson, AP111. Bill was a Korean War Veteran, having been stationed in Korea, Okinawa, and other Naval bases, where he eventually retired while stationed at Quantico Marine Corps Base. He met and married the love of his life, Mitsuko while on Okinawa. After leaving the Navy, Bill went on to work at Powell’s Furniture in Fredericksburg as the Sales Manager for over 20 years before retiring for a second time.

He loved to read, listen to classical music, and smoke his pipe. He was the King of Hallmark and sent cards to every single family member on their birthday. Bill was a jokester, making people laugh on a regular basis. He was also known for wearing his classic bowties.”

Regis John Kirby

Stafford

“Regis worked for the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for over 35 years. Regis was a friend to many. A stranger was never a stranger for very long when meeting Regis. He was a family man and his legacy lives on in our hearts.”

Kathryn Daley Lando

Fredericksburg

“Before marrying Dave in 1970, Kate worked for NJ Bell Telephone, where she became the youngest person ever promoted to manage one of its business offices – a testament to her intelligence, leadership, and determination. Later, she found deep fulfillment in teaching, serving for many years as the first permanent substitute teacher at Fredericksburg Christian School, where she was loved by students and staff alike.

Kate’s greatest passion was her family. She nurtured her children and grandchildren with unwavering love, gentle guidance, and spiritual wisdom. She delighted in telling them stories of her childhood, baking their favorite treats, and teaching them timeless truths from the Bible. Family gatherings often ended with spirited games of Uno enlivened by her wonderful sense of humor, where Kate would (more often than not) claim victory with a joyful laugh.”

“Mawmaw had a deep appreciation for life’s little pleasures. She loved listening to country music, crocheting, and working on puzzles. She was an avid sports fan always watching women's basketball and softball. Playing cards was a favorite pastime, especially when surrounded by loved ones. Her steadfast companion in every moment was a cold Diet Pepsi. But above all, Mawmaw will be remembered for the love she poured into her family—her greatest joy was being with her son, grandchildren, and extended family, particularly during the holidays.”

Ruth Sullivan Purks

Fredericksburg

Barbara Suter Russell

Fredericksburg

“Her career was in interior design. She always found a way to introduce color, design, and whimsy in her home and wherever she went.”

“Larry proudly served his country in the United States Army, beginning his career in 1979. His service started with Russian language training in Monterey, CA, continued with several years in Germany, and then in multiple positions in the Washington, D.C. area. Following his distinguished 20-year Army career, Larry continued his dedication to national service through his work with the Department of Defense until his retirement in 2012. Throughout his meaningful career, he built connections across cultures, religions, and languages, always honoring their differences. He was a friend and mentor to many, a quiet patriot.

During his retirement, Larry pursued his passion for history, especially through travel to local and European historical sites, monuments, and battlefields. He was deeply committed to serving others, volunteering with the House of Hope in Baltimore and the Brisben Center in Fredericksburg. He and Katherine worshipped at Peace United Methodist Church in Fredericksburg. He was loved and respected within his family and community.”

Doris Ragland Taylor

Fredericksburg

“Doris had an extraordinary gift for making people feel seen, heard, and loved. Whether it was through her warm hugs, her listening ear, or her perfectly timed humor, Nana had a way of lifting spirits. She never missed a birthday, always remembered the little things, and her handwritten notes on homemade cards were cherished keepsakes.

She was also known for her exceptional cooking. Her deviled eggs were unmatched, her taco salad was unforgettable, and she made what her son-in-law considers to be the world’s best meatloaf. But perhaps most talked about was her homemade fudge—decadent, rich, and so perfectly made it melted in your mouth. It was the kind of treat that left a lasting impression and made holidays and family gatherings extra special.”

Vaughn Reginald Triplett

Fredericksburg

“Vaughn honorably served his country as a Sergeant in the 509th Parachute Infantry, where he demonstrated courage, leadership, and unwavering dedication to his fellow soldiers. After his military service, he went on to build a long and successful career at Dominion Energy’s Possum Point Power Station, retiring as a Supervisor after 40 years of service.

Beyond his professional life, Vaughn found great joy and purpose in raising and caring for Quarter horses — a passion he pursued for most of his adult life. His love for these animals reflected his steady and patient nature, as well as his deep connection to the land and life’s simpler pleasures.”

Cora Franklin Woodell

Spotsylvania

“Cora loved gardening and had a great affinity for her roses.”

